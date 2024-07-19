Conor Hourihane keeping a level head in pursuit of another promotion with Barnsley FC

CONOR Hourihane is a three-time Wembley winner who boasts a hat-trick of promotions on his CV, alongside representing his country at senior level.

His place in folklore at Barnsley is assured after captaining the club to glory at the home of football not once, but twice during an epic 56-day spell in a golden spring in 2016 when the Reds followed up success in the Football League Trophy with a cherished League One play-off triumph.

He reached the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2018-19 and was part of the Derby County side that returned to the Championship amid considerable emotion in late April.

Despite some stellar moments in his career, the Irishman’s greatest pride is reserved for overcoming challenges during his own journey via a long and winding road.

Familiar ground: Conor Hourihane, left, at Oakwell last season playing against Barnsley for Derby County who he helped to promotion. Can he repeat the trick on his return to the Reds? (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Barnsley supporters will forever remember that glorious spring in ‘16 with Hourihane at the heart of it, alongside his magnificent sign-off the following January - an exquisite leaving present in front of the Pontefract Road end, a late free-kick to see the Reds beat Leeds in his final appearance before heading to Villa.

Now 33 and back for a second spell at Oakwell - this time as a player-coach - Hourihane’s journey has seen him triumph amid a fair bit of adversity.

After failing to crack it at Sunderland and then Ipswich, Hourihane had issues at next club Plymouth, as he did early on at Oakwell.

Back in 15-16, he was also part of a Barnsley side who lost eight league games in a row in late autumn and early winter and narrowly avoided equalling a club record set way back in 1952-53.

From last season, Barnsley's John McAtee takes on Derby captain Conor Hourihane. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Last season’s promotion at Derby was not all sunshine and roses either. Last October, he attempted to pacify angry Rams fans after an away loss at Shrewsbury.

Hourihane’s resolve has been the making of him. When he was promoted to the big time with Villa in 2019, he famously tweeted a Plymouth fan who told him he’d never play in the top-flight five years previously.

Hourihane said: “A few setbacks make or break you and it’s how you come through it. It builds character.

"Moving over to England and it not really working the way I wanted it to straightaway, I had to have that mentality and character to come through that and it’s been a really big factor in my make-up throughout the course of my career, which has been great really.

“I had a good start at Barnsley when I first came here and then a dip and things weren’t going great for me personally. I’ve always had a great 'tool' in terms of leadership - you keep working and it will just change and turn.

“That’s something that has been great for me throughout the course of my career and maybe that’s where leadership comes into it or mindset and mentality and all the rest of it.

“I had some challenging times here for sure. But it’s something I have always been able to overcome.”

Someone who has always placed great importance in being mentally resilient, Hourihane has worked with a sports psychologist for a number of years to assist him in that regard - with the mental side of elite sport being something that is hugely important.

He continued: “I have someone I speak to, but I am very fortunate in that I have never struggled or anything like that.

“I’ve always been the type that when things are going well, let’s keep it going well.

“When people say ‘you speak to a sports psychologist, you must be struggling’, that wasn't the case at all.

“It’s there to use and help you and maintain rather than dip your level.

"I remember one saying to me that people always come when they are struggling, so it was really kind of nice for someone to come when they were at a good level and to maintain the level.

“It’s something I’ve used and it can really help you in the game. There’s so many ups and downs and twists and turns and it’s about having that focus and drive and self-belief that if you are going through a bad time, it will turn if you keep doing the right things and really focus and work through it.”

Successfully coping with pressure has been something that Hourihane has always had in his armoury and so he must handle expectation again as Barnsley strive to return to the Championship in 2024-25 after two successive play-off eliminations.

It’s something that Hourihane thrives on, in truth.

Hourihane added: “In professional football, the pressures are always on you.

“You put pressure on yourself to perform, to work well every single day.

"It’s always there and I think when that pressure goes, then I think that’s when you have to question yourself a little bit if you are not putting enough pressure on yourself to go out and perform and train well and work hard every day.