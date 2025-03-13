Conor Hourihane 'not fazed by situation' after being handed interim head coach job at Barnsley after a 'whirlwind' Wednesday

BARNSLEY interim head coach Conor Hourihane insists he is ‘not fazed by the situation’ after being handed the Oakwell reins for the final 10 games of the League One season at short notice.

The former Reds captain, 34, who joined the club in an initial player-coaching role last summer - he retired from playing duties in December - was on a coaching course at St George’s Park when he was informed on Wednesday afternoon that the Oakwell outfit were dispensing with the services of Darrell Clarke.

He was subsequently asked to step up for the rest of the season and quickly headed back from the Midlands to start preparations for Saturday's League One game at Mansfield town.

For the Irishman, it represents a chance, if all goes well, to potentially showcase his credentials for the full-time job when Barnsley assess full-time candidates for the role in the close season.

Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the recent Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

It is something he is not shying away from either.

On a whirlwind last 24 hours, Hourihane, who will be assisted by Jon Stead and Martin Devaney alongside Tom Harban, who will step up from the under-21s set-up, said: "Of course, there is an opportunity there. I am not fazed by the situation.

"I am a big boy and have been part of big football clubs. This is obviously new territory in terms of coaching, but in terms of the pressure environment, it's nothing new to me. I will take it in my stride, let’s see how we go.

"Fingers crossed, we go well for me, but more importantly for the football club.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"There's big trust obviously. It's been a rollercoaster of a season for myself. I have put in countless amounts of hours with hard work and sacrifice in terms of his role since I have been here and late evenings making sure everything is done at the top level and things that people don't see.

"The club has obviously seen something in that and how I am doing about my business and conduct myself. I am hoping that I get a ‘bounce’ from the lads and a bit of energy and bounce.”