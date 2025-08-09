Conor Hourihane on David McGoldrick and a thrilling Reds rally and why he was 'emotional' after comeback win over Burton

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane professed to feeling emotional after his side’s thrilling rally from two goals down to secure three points at the death, with a stoppage-time strike from David McGoldrick sealing a remarkable turnaround in a 3-2 win over Burton at Oakwell.

After a very difficult first half, which saw the Brewers lead 2-0 thanks to an early penalty from Jake Beesley and 35th-minute strike from Fabio Taveres – following some dreadful defending by the hosts – Hourihane’s side dug deep and produced an absorbing second half performance.

Home debutant Caylan Vickers reduced the arrears and Davis Keillor-Dunn levelled from close range on 63 minutes, netting a rebound after Luca Connell’s shot was parried by Albion keeper Jordan Amissah.

The final act was adminstered by McGoldrick on his home bow. After conceding the early penalty after catching Burton midfielder JJ McKiernan in the face with an elbow – poorly aimed, but not malicious – the veteran was on hand to fire a winner in the third minute of added-on time following Adam Phillips assist.

Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

The Reds midfielder was excellent on the day – and also set up the Reds opener – while Reyes Cleary also produced a lively cameo from the bench as Barnsley made it back-to-back league wins at the start of a season for the first time since 2018-19.

Afterwards, Hourihane also took time to praise the backing of home supporters on the club’s opening game of the season at Oakwell

Hourihane said: "I was disappointed with the scoreline at half-time; we gave a couple of disappointing goals away, there’s no getting away from that.

"But if I am honest, I didn’t think there was much in the game. We just conceded two poor goals.

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"There’s no getting away from it, defensively we need to get better. We can’t score three every single game and there are games where we need to be defensively solid and have good organisation without the ball and in the first half, they caused us trouble – although the wind did play a part in my opinion.

"They were kicking it really long and had two strikers at the top end of the pitch and it wasn’t an easy day’s work for our centre-halves.

"I came in at half-time and say: ‘play our way and the way I want to play and get a goal early and they will freeze and we can dominate and keep going until the end’ and luckily enough we did that.

"The substitutes made a big impact as well. Patrick Kelly has bags of energy and Reyes (Cleary) is another option off the bench.

"Didzy being 37, it was ‘do you take him off a little bit and bring on someone else?’ But that was why you keep him on the pitch.

"I know we will score goals in this team.

"Phillo looks like he has got himself in a really good place in pre-season. Davo (Keillor Dunn) is obviously Davo and Didzy is Didzy and Caylan has got that little bit of magic. We will score goals.

"We have done session after session on our defensive structure and will get better by keeping working at it and being relentless to make sure we do get better. If we implement that with the top end of the pitch, we will be okay."

Payinh tribute to the input from Reds supporters among the 12,456 Oakwell crowd, he continued: "I’ve got to say – and I am getting a little bit emotional thinking about it – I thought they were fantastic today, I really did.

£There was no moaning and groaning and they stuck with it and sang.

"When we got that (first) goal, they lifted the lads again and I was really delighted for them as they stuck with us.