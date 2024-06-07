Conor Hourihane has been laying the groundwork for his latest job since the day he left Barnsley.

The 33-year-old midfielder has returned to Oakwell as player-coach after signing a "multi-year deal" which plans for him to go into coaching full-time in 2026.

If his arrival seems to have dragged on since he was released by Derby County last month, it has been years in the making.

Hourihane is a huge fans' favourite because of his first spell at the club between 2014 and 2017, which saw him make 134 appearances, scoring 31 goals and making another 48. He also won twice at Wembley in the spring of 2016, in the Football League Trophy and League One play-off finals.

The Irishman was careful not to sully that by leaving on bad terms when he moved to Aston Villa in January 2017, and has been quietly learning the ropes as a coach since he was in his late 20s.

"With me being into coaching the last four or five years and how much coaching I've done on the side of playing, the opportunity of doing both here as a hybrid role is something that really interested me,” he told his new club’s official website.

“On top of it, (there's) the fondness I've got from the club when I was here last time, it just really fitted in really nicely.

"I've always wanted to come back in some capacity so I'm delighted to be able to do a little bit of both (playing and coaching)."

BACK HOME: Conor Hourihane has returned to Barnsley after seven years away

On his coaching journey, he explained: "I've known (academy manager) Bobby Hassell since I was here the last time and an opportunity came to me to coach the (under-)15s and 16s (last season). I tried to keep it under wraps a little bit with Derby being in the same league but I wanted to jump at the chance.

"I was doing the Aston Villa 15s and 16s as well on a Thursday night so the more experience I was getting, the better."

New head coach Darrell Clarke has 14 years’ experience in the lower and non-leagues but none of the Championship, the division Barnsley aspire to be in.

Former Sheffield United loanee Hourihane can help fill the gaps having played and scored in all four divisions as well as international football for the Republic of Ireland, and won three promotions, the last from League One as Derby captain in April.

Hourihane famously signed off at Barnsley last time with a match-winning free-kick in a home win over Leeds United, and thinks the way he handled his departure is paying dividends now.

"It goes without saying the two Wembley wins were special but the fondest memory is probably the way I left, scoring that free-kick against Leeds – that winner," he admitted. "Prior to that game I knew I was leaving and I think there's huge respect from the fans on how I left.

"I had such a great time at the club I wanted to leave on really great terms. If I hadn't left on good terms I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the opportunity the club have given me again.

"I think there's a real happiness on how it ended.