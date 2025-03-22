Conor Hourihane was delighted with the way Barnsley's academy graduates performed in his first home game as coach, but told his more senior figures he needs more from them.

The interim coach was taking charge at Oakwell for the first time and started with a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

They equalised through Jonathan Lewis in the second added minute, 81 minutes of football after James Brophy capitalised on some sloppy defending to put the visitors in front.

There was little question the hosts did not deserve to lose a game they dominated, hitting the woodwork through Davis Keillor-Dunn and being denied a penalty for what looked like a Brophy handball.

But it was only as young players came off the bench that Barnsley carried the threat their possession merited.

Hourihane was happy with the perseverance his side showed, and more importantly could point to the crowd to show they agreed with him.

Fabio Jalo, the outstanding player, came on in the 62nd minute, but fellow academy product Jonathan Bland came off the bench in the 20th minute after the latest injury to Josh Benson. There was also an assured first league start for 21-year-old goalkeeper Kieran Flavell.

He had little to do, which made his 80th-minute save from former Sheffield Wednesday forward Elias Kachunga impressive.

PATIENCE: Barnsley interim coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

"It was good how we finished," said fans favourite Hourihane, who only retired from playing in December. "I thought we kept at it, which is pleasing – something to build on.

"Full credit to the young lads, I thought they were brilliant.

"Kieran is exactly why I didn't want to bring a keeper in (on an emergency loan), I thought he was really good.

"Blandy came on a little bit out of position but he took the ball on, excited me, He made mistakes – no problem, just crack on with it and go again.

GOAL: Jonathan Lewis (14) celebrates scoring Barnsley's stoppage-time equaliser (Image: Tony Johnson)

"And I thought Fabio did what Fabio does. he's excites everyone and gets people on the edge of their seats. You always think he's going to take someone on or do something.

"The club has got history of academy players coming through and I thought it was quite refreshing to see.

"We need to see more from some of the older lads and I've told them that as well."

Although he wanted the win, Hourihane was pleased with how his players stuck at their task against a relegation-threatened side given something to cling to by Brophy.

"I thought it was going to be one of those games where we'd have to be a bit patient," he said. "The early goals kills the matchplan a bit in terms of they sit back even deeper. They've got something to hold onto, they're in the relegation zone.

"It was a poor goal (to concede) from our point of view, no doubt about that.

"But the lads kept going. I wanted to go to a (back) four and get dribblers on so they could interrupt their block of 4-4-2 and take people on and take people out of the game. I felt our wing-backs are not dribblers, they're two-touch players. Corey (O'Keefe) is a little bit different on the left because he can come in on his right and open the game up but I felt we needed more attacking threat higher up.

"I said to the lads, 90 per cent of the crowds stayed to the end and clapped because they had a go until the end, they showed balls to take the ball, dribble past people and attack. That's all these people want to see.

"I know that more than anyone.

"Well done to the lads for sticking at it until the end and full credit to the young lads because at least they excited me.

"I wanted to see a little bit more in terms of winning the game but I'd have been disappointed if they just chucked it in. They excited me towards the end and kept going, got a point and definitely deserved something from the game. That's something to build on."

At 27, Lewis is not a young player but injuries have limited his impact since joining from Colorado Rapids in February. Saturday was his third Barnsley appearance, all as a substitute.

