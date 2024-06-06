Conor Hourihane's Barnsley FC future mapped out as midfielder returns 'home'
The midfielder has signed a "multi-year" contract at Oakwell which will see him operate as a player-coach for two years before stepping up to full-time coaching.
Coaching is such a precarious business that planning so far ahead is a risky business but his immediate future is working alongside new head coach Darrell Clarke and Martin Devaney, who remains at the club as his assistant.
Hourihane returns for a second spell at a club he left seven years ago to play Premier League and international football.
“To start the next phase of my career at a club I have such a history with is special to me and my family," said the Irishman, now 33. "I can’t wait to join Darrell’s coaching staff and to get back to playing on Oakwell too. It feels like I am home.”
He made 112 appearances for the Reds after joining from Plymouth Argyle in 2014.
In 2016 he was part of the team which won the Football League Trophy and League One play-offs, both at Wembley.
His performances earned a move to Aston Villa, where he spent four seasons before being loaned to Swansea City and Sheffield United.
He signed off at Barnsley by scoring a free-kick against Leeds United.
In his time at Villa Park, Hourihane won promotion to the Premier League, where his goal against Norwich City meant he had scored in all four English divisions. He also won 36 Republic of Ireland caps.
After being released by Villa, Hourihane spent two seasons at Derby County, ending with promotion to League One as Rams captain.
"With over 600 games at every level including the Premier League and internationally with Ireland, there is nothing Conor has not seen in the game and this will make him a top coach and someone our young squad can look to for guidance," said Clarke. "The fact that he is also still going to be a player I can call upon makes this deal even sweeter.
"As soon we met last week, I knew this is someone who I would be delighted to welcome into my staff and onto my team, the hard work planning for preseason is now firmly underway,”
