Conor Hourihane's delight as Barnsley FC show a glimpse into the future

Reading 2 Barnsley 4 Conor Hourihane hopes Barnsley’s impressive win at Reading offers “a little glimpse in how we move forward”.

After a goalless first half, goals from Stephen Humphrys and Jon Russell gave Barnsley a 2-0 lead, only for Lewis Wing to reduce the deficit.

A brace from top-scorer David Keillor-Dunn put Barnsley well clear and Reading’s late goal from substitute Billy Bodin was just a consolation.

Barnsley finished in 12th place.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We were brilliant, I thought that we were really good today,” head coach Conor Hourihane said.

“We had to come here, the atmosphere was up (for Reading) with their takeover announcement this morning.

“We said at half-time that we just needed to be a little more calm and pick the right passes around the final third. I thought that we would get really good opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to finish off the season on a positive note.

“In the second half, we just had to tweak a few things in terms of when we were out of possession.

“When we upped that in the second half and got it right, you’re going to score goals.

“We have to take all that into the summer and try to build some momentum.

“We all know that there is a lot of work to do and that we need to crank up the mentality and the work rate over the summer.

“Hopefully, today can be a little glimpse in how we move forward.”

Reading: Pereira, Rushesha (Yiadom 57), Mbengue, Bindon, Garcia (Dorsett 82), Knibbs, Wing, Savage (Carroll 90), Campbell (Camara 82),Wareham, Ehibhatiomhan (Bodin 57). Unused substitutes: Button, Stickland.

Barnsley: Gauci, Lembikisa, Durand de Gevigney, Roberts, Earl, Bland, Connell (Phillips 82), Russell, Cotter (Watters 82), Keillor-Dunn (Graham 90), Humphrys (O'Keeffe 71). Unused substitutes: Flavell, McCarthy, Alker.