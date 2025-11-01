BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane praised the character of his side after persevering against 'outstanding' visitors York City to book their place in round two of the FA Cup in the nick of time with a 3-2 win.

Extra time looked to be on the cards after Mark Kitching levelled in the 87th minute for the National League outfit, who belied the fact that they were 44 places below the Reds in the league pyramid and put in an excellent performance.

They led on 23 minutes, thanks to a header from the impressive Josh Stones.

Davis-Keillor Dunn levelled seven minutes later and put the hosts in front 13 minutes from time, with another composed low finish.

Undeterred, York - backed by virtually half of the crowd at Oakwell in an attendance of 5,953 - equalised late on to make it 2-2, but the final twist saw Marc Roberts head home the winner in stoppage-time as the hosts prevailed 3-2.

Hourihane, whose side won on home soil for the first time since mid-September, said: "It's just nice to win and get through.

"Credit to York, I thought they were outstanding.

"I think it's really difficult, I've played in plenty of these games, it's really difficult where your fans turn up and expect you to win 4-0 or whatever and roll the non-league team over and it just doesn't happen.

"They're a good side, whatever level they're in, it doesn't matter if they're League Two or non-league or whatever. Credit to them, they came and put us to the test.

"They came with 3,000 fans, I think we had about 3,000 so that made it very, very level.

"They were the ones with all the noise, they were the ones with all the energy and it's really difficult, it's not easy.

"The lads showed real character to get themselves back into the game after a slow start, then getting pinned back late on, the 85th minute or whatever, and then to grab control of the game again late on to get a goal from a set play and Davo (Keillor-Dunn) could have made it 4-2.

"All in all, I am delighted to get through."

Keillor-Dunn scored his first goals in just under a month to take his season's tally to nine and almost claimed the match-ball late on with a shot hitting both posts.

Hourihane switched him back to number nine and the move paid off.

He added: "I am delighted for him. He's been probably starved of touches in and around the box in the last couple of games in terms of the formation and what we've wanted to try and do.

"I just said to him during the week: 'you're going to be the number nine and you're going to play down the middle'. And lo and behold, he scores two goals being the number nine.

"So, that will be something that will stay the same moving forward."

Hourihane allayed fears of an injury lay-off for Jack Shepherd after he came off in the second half with a knee issue, while the Reds chief praised the contribution of Jono Bland, who moved to the left after starting the game at right-back.

On Shepherd, Hourihane, who confirmed that Mael de Gevigney missed out with an injury, added: "It was a precaution (with Shepherd).

"I think there was a little bit of an element of him being kind of worried about the situation more than there actually being something done.

"I think he was a little bit set back by it, really worried. And from what I've heard afterwards, it was just kind of a bang, a bit of a bad bang.

"He'll probably get some bruising and be okay moving forward. So, that's obviously really important for us."

And on Bland, he added: "I thought Blandy was outstanding today. He played right-back and left-back and the way he took the ball and drove it forward and linked with Reyes (Cleary) at times was really impressive for a 19-year-old.