Conor Hourihane's relief as he claims first point as Barnsley FC manager

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane was disappointed not to beat Peterborough but pleased to pick up his first point since taking up the position after the battling 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

Ricky-Jade Jones gave the visitors the lead before Jonathan Russell levelled. The result secured Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One status, while the Tykes remain in 12th place.

Hourihane said afterwards: “They (Peterborough) never really looked like a threat in the second half.

“Overall, it was OK. We created good chances in the second half and scored a good goal in the first half, so there were some positives.

“We created some decent chances and got into some good areas, particularly down that right-hand side.

“‘Davo’ [Davis Keillor-Dunn] had a couple of chances which he has put away a lot of times over the course of the season but he has had an amazing season so there will be no one pointing the finger at him.

“There’s a really big push from me to win our last home game (against Shrewsbury) to finish in a decent period heading into pre-season.”

Hourihane discussed the club’s direction heading into next season, saying, “There needs to be a big reset in the club. Everyone knows that.

“I’ve made it very clear. There’s loads of things going on behind the scenes.”

Barnsley: Gauci, Durand de Gevigney, Roberts, Earl, Lembikisa, Jalo (Watters 56), Connell, Russell, Cotter (Bland 81), Phillips, Keillor-Dunn. Unused substitutes: Flavell, Benson, Lewis, McCarthy, Nwakali.

Peterborough: Steer, Johnston (Dornelly 90), Wallin, Hughes, Mills, Kyprianou, De Havilland, Poku (Conn-Clarke 73), Mothersille (O'Brien-Brady 90), Odoh, Jones (Lindgren 46). Unused substitutes: Bilokapic,Nevett,Ihionvien.