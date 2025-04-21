Conor Hourihane's relief as he claims first point as Barnsley FC manager
Ricky-Jade Jones gave the visitors the lead before Jonathan Russell levelled. The result secured Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One status, while the Tykes remain in 12th place.
Hourihane said afterwards: “They (Peterborough) never really looked like a threat in the second half.
“Overall, it was OK. We created good chances in the second half and scored a good goal in the first half, so there were some positives.
“We created some decent chances and got into some good areas, particularly down that right-hand side.
“‘Davo’ [Davis Keillor-Dunn] had a couple of chances which he has put away a lot of times over the course of the season but he has had an amazing season so there will be no one pointing the finger at him.
“There’s a really big push from me to win our last home game (against Shrewsbury) to finish in a decent period heading into pre-season.”
Hourihane discussed the club’s direction heading into next season, saying, “There needs to be a big reset in the club. Everyone knows that.
“I’ve made it very clear. There’s loads of things going on behind the scenes.”
Barnsley: Gauci, Durand de Gevigney, Roberts, Earl, Lembikisa, Jalo (Watters 56), Connell, Russell, Cotter (Bland 81), Phillips, Keillor-Dunn. Unused substitutes: Flavell, Benson, Lewis, McCarthy, Nwakali.
Peterborough: Steer, Johnston (Dornelly 90), Wallin, Hughes, Mills, Kyprianou, De Havilland, Poku (Conn-Clarke 73), Mothersille (O'Brien-Brady 90), Odoh, Jones (Lindgren 46). Unused substitutes: Bilokapic,Nevett,Ihionvien.
Referee: A Humphries (England).