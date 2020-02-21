Continuity at the back key for Hull City’s hopes of resurgence

Hull City may be without a win in seven Championship matches, but they will still head to Preston North End in “good spirits” this weekend.

Grant McCann has seen his two most influential players sold and the remainder of his squad decimated by injury since he was last able to enjoy a three-point haul – at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

LEADING THE WAY: Hull City manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson

However, with defensive duo Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke set to return to action at Deepdale alongside midfield pair Kevin Stewart and Jon Toral, things are at last starting to look up.

“There’s a buzz around the place this week with the lads we’ve got coming back from injury,” said McCann.

“We’ll have Jordy and Reece back. Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart have trained all week. It’s four big players for us to have back.

“Jordy and Reece are probably in a better place than Kevin and Jon given the number of games they’ve played already this season, but both Jon and Kevin will be with us and in the squad that travels.

In the first 10-12 games, we didn’t have any consistency amongst the back-four through little niggles, but once we got the consistency we got seven wins from 12, which was promotion form. Hull City manager Grant McCann

“It will be difficult at Preston – it always is, but we’re looking forward to the game and the boys are in good spirits.”

The return to fitness of De Wijs and Burke – McCann’s first-choice centre-half pairing – is a real fillip for the Tigers chief, as he attempts to shore up his leaky back-line.

City have conceded 13 times in their last four outings, although McCann insists that any side would have struggled to cope with the injury crisis that has forced him to chop and change his defence in recent weeks.

“Having a settled back-four is key for us,” he added. “In the first 10-12 games, we didn’t have any consistency amongst the back-four through little niggles, but once we got the consistency we got seven wins from 12, which was promotion form.

“We’ve had to chop and change recently and having that understanding and consistency at the back is so key to any team.

“If Liverpool had (Trent) Alexander-Arnold, (Virgil) van Dijk and (Joe) Gomez missing it would be huge.

“We’ve had key players missing at the back for the last five or six games, which has been tough, but getting a bit of consistency a will stand us in good stead for the next 13 games.”

Hull thrashed Preston 4-0 when the sides last met in November, although two of their goalscorers that night – Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki – have since left the club.