Controversial York City chairman Jason McGill to subsidise fans' trip to Dagenham and Redbridge as thank you

The Minstermen have averaged home league crowds of 2,917 - more than 1,000 higher than the next best and more than seven League Two clubs - despite another disappointing season which sees them currently 11th in Conference North.

McGill will contribute £35 to the cost of every adult travelling on the club's executive coach, keeping prices down to £15. Under-16s (up to two per paying adult) can travel for £10.

AWAY DAY: York City have been drawn at Dagenham and Redbridge in the quarter-final of the FA Trophy

“I have looked at the prices for both travel and entry to our quarter-final at Dagenham and Redbridge and have made the decision to step in and make the trip a little bit easier for York City fans," said McGill, whose stewardship of the club is bone of contention for many supporters.

“There is also disruption on the East Coast Mainline which will make it tough for supporters to travel by train. Using our official travel partners, York Pullman, supporters will be able to depart from York and be taken straight to Dagenham.

“We need all the support we can get in a tough game on the road to Wembley and I am hoping we can bring a large away support to back the lads.

“Thank you for your continued support. Let’s make it a day to remember.”

Ticket details for the March 12 game will be announced by the hosts once agreed on by the two clubs.