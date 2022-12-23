Could Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu feature at Preston plus updates on Tino Anjorin and Matty Pearson

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Mark Fotheringham is confident that midfield enforcer David Kasumu will be in contention for the Roses trip to Preston on Boxing Day.

The former MK Dons player missed the recent loss to Watford with an Achilles issue, but it seems to have calmed down this week.

Fotheringham said: “He’s just had a slight problem with his Achilles. It’s been quite inflamed and he’s not been moving as he’d like to have been in the past week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it seems to have calmed down and he had a good session yesterday (Thursday) with the group.

Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu, pictured with head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he will be in contention (for Boxing Day).

“David has been great for me since I have come in the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a very energetic player and all-action and one that the fans like. He loves a tackle and plays with real spirit and determination.”

Fotheringham has confirmed that a decision will be made on loanee Tino Anjorin, who is back recuperating at parent club Chelsea following ankle surgery, in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Tino has had surgery, which is unfortunate. Before, he worked very hard on the training camp in Spain and was probably in the best condition he’d been in since he’d been at the club.

“We are really down about him having this injury, first and foremost for him and his family and we are trying to support him in the best way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is obviously down in London back with Chelsea and they are looking after him.

“Leigh Bromby will deal with what happens with recalls and stuff. We wish him a speedy recovery, but I would think it will be a lengthy injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, key defender Matt Pearson is continuing to progress well in his rehabilitation from a serious foot injury and is ahead of schedule and now taking part in warm-up sessions.