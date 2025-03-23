Courage and conviction praised as Harrogate Town inch closer to safety by nullifying Chesterfield

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was delighted with his side’s performance in their goalless draw at Chesterfield.

In a game featuring few clear-cut opportunities, Harrogate’s Bryn Morris twice threatened from free-kicks.

The hosts applied some late pressure, with Michael Olakigbe’s cross flashing across the face of goal and a Liam Mandeville corner crashing against the bar.

But Weaver said: “I thought it was a brilliant, gritty display. The endeavour was there for anyone in the stadium to see, everybody on our side dug in. And we had to – they’re a very talented team for this level.

Pleased: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver hailed his team's performance in the goalless draw at Chesterfield.

“The pitch in the first 20 minutes played well because the rainfall helped it. It helped their slick way of playing. We tried to set up to stop them playing with such fluency like we did at home.

“We then wanted to win the ball back in the middle third and break and make the first couple of passes clean so we could open them up on the counter attack.

“It worked, which needs a little bit more end product to pose a bit more of an attacking threat, but in terms of the courage and conviction of the display, I was absolutely delighted.

“I thought the defending, the reaction from the disappointment from last week was so important. We defended superbly well against another team of giants.

“We can take pleasure in the point tonight because everything that we’ve worked on has worked out for the good. Just a killer edge missing really because we could have even come away with three points.”

Chesterfield assistant-manager Danny Webb expressed disappointment that they failed to win.

Webb said: “It got better as it went on, in terms of our performance. Half-time the gaffer wasn’t overly pleased and let the players know he wanted a little bit more in the second ball.

“We felt, especially around our box, we were clearing it and we landed on it straight away. As the game went on, I thought we started to dominate.

“We are disappointed that it wasn’t two extra points. There was only one team that I thought was going on to win the game. To be fair to Harrogate, they defended for their lives.

“You have to take the positives out of it. Four unbeaten and we’ve gone up a place. A few wins off the play-offs.

“Loads to improve on. The boys are working their socks off.

“You don’t just put it down to bad luck if you don’t score. There are reasons. You feel a bit lower if you’ve not created anything in the second half or especially if they score a winner.

“We’re really pushing for those play-offs. We’ve got to give them some energy ready for the game at Barrow.

“That three-game week, with nine points, has set us up nicely for the last nine games. 10 points from 12 is a nice return.”

Chesterfield: Boot, Donacien (Olakigbe 37), Palmer, Grimes, Gordon,

Naylor (Fleck 88), Metcalfe (Madden 88), Mandeville, Banks, Dobra (Colclough 87), Pepple (Grigg 68). Unused substitutes: Thompson, Duffy.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Burrell, O'Connor, Moon, Akono Bilongo (Asare 53), Fox, Morris, Taylor, Muldoon, J Daly (Cornelius 70), March (Cursons 77). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Sanderson, Dooley, Gibson.