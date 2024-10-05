Coventry City 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Shea Charles nets late winner for Owls

Shea Charles scored a stoppage-time winner as Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to earn their first away victory of the season - 2-1 at Coventry City.

Jack Rudoni scored his first Sky Blues goal since his summer move from Huddersfield before Djeidi Gassama equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Substitute Anthony Musaba then played in Charles to snatch all three points at the death.

The win made it three games unbeaten for the Owls, who followed up victory against West Brom last weekend with a goalless draw at Bristol City on Wednesday.

Haji Wright was the only player to muster a shot on target in a cagey opening 15 minutes, shrugging off Wednesday defenders before dragging his shot wide.

Rudoni opened his account in emphatic style as he was given too much time on the edge of the area and picked out the bottom corner with a right-footed effort.

The Owls forced goalkeeper Ben Wilson into action for the first time 10 minutes before the break.

A corner found its way to the prone Charles, who dug a shot out laid on the floor and forced a save at point-blank range from the Coventry stopper.

Barry Bannan volleyed over shortly afterwards before Wilson was able to hold onto Jamal Lowe’s shot.

Shea Charles struck late for Sheffield Wednesday. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Lowe turned provider for Wednesday’s equaliser after pouncing on Liam Kitching’s mistake and feeding Gassama, who lashed his effort beyond a powerless Wilson.

It was the second season in a row that Gassama had netted against Mark Robins’ men having scored against them in an FA Cup clash at Hillsborough in January.

Jake Bidwell scored in Coventry’s 3-0 win over Blackburn on Tuesday and could have put the Sky Blues back in front when he headed wide from Rudoni’s corner at the back post.

Wright then sent a header onto the top of the crossbar as the Owls continued to struggle to deal with Rudoni’s corners.

At the other end, Bobby Thomas was forced into a last-ditch tackle to prevent Ike Ugbo latching onto Gassami’s through ball.

But just as it looked like both sides were going to have to settle for a point, Wednesday made the most of another Coventry mistake as Ben Sheaf gave the ball away in midfield.