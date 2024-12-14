Coventry City earned their first home win under Frank Lampard after coming from behind to beat bottom side Hull City 2-1.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring for the Tigers before half-time but the Sky Blues turned the game around in the second period through goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Rudoni despite Victor Torp’s penalty miss.

The victory made it two wins in four outings since Lampard took charge, while Hull – in the second match of Ruben Selles’ reign – were left 13 without a win since 1 October.

Hull’s opener came completely against the run of play with one of their only ventures into Coventry territory on the stroke of half-time.

Coventry City defeated Hull City to give Frank Lampard his first home win as Sky Blues boss. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Abu Kamara worked some space to dig out a cross to the back post which Ryan Longman headed against the woodwork, but the rebound fell perfectly for Pedro to cushion in his third goal of the season.

It had been all Coventry until that point as Lampard’s men controlled the opening 45 minutes with almost 70 per cent possession.

It was evident to see the changes to the playing style Lampard plans to instil at the CBS Arena, as Coventry’s opening chance came through a free-flowing passage of play from back to front which ended with Torp’s effort being deflected wide.

Mason-Clark, who started out on the left with Haji Wright still sidelined through injury, fired a cross into the penalty area which was headed over by Norman Bassette.

It was Mason-Clark who then almost set up a goal at the back post for Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but teammate Rudoni took it off the head of the Japan international at the last second.

Captain Ben Sheaf also came close to opening the scoring when he was on the end of Torp’s inviting free-kick, but his looping header was tipped over the crossbar by a sprawling Ivor Pandur in the Hull goal.

It was Torp’s delivery that led to Coventry’s equaliser seven minutes after the restart when he picked out Mason-Clark at the back post, and the winger bundled home his third goal in four games.

The Sky Blues were given the perfect opportunity to get their noses in front when Bassette was brought down by Charlie Hughes in the area, but Pandur came to Hull’s rescue by saving Torp’s tame 66th-minute penalty.

Bradley Collins also had to be alert at the other end to push away Longman’s curling effort after he twisted and turned to make an angle for a shot.

Hull substitute Mason Burstow was next to force Collins into action as he drove at Jay Dasilva and his outside-of-the-foot effort was heading for the bottom corner before Coventry’s keeper tipped it round the post.

Coventry scored what turned out to be the winner in the 72nd minute when Mason-Clark chopped inside and delivered the cross for Rudoni to head home.