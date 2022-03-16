Although Arveladze’s first 10 games in charge have hardly been a roaring success –five defeats and just two wins – Docherty junior can see signs of things coming together ahead of the trip to Coventry City.
The 25-year-old midfielder is from Rangers stock, a boyhood fan who joined Hamilton Academicals as a nine-year-old but had 18 months on the books of his club before joining Hull City in August 2020.
If seeing his boy’s dream move not quite come to fruition – he made 19 appearances for the Gers but played the bulk of his football on loan at Shrewsbury Town, then Hibernian – Colin Docherty now has the consolation of seeing him play for one of his all-time favourites.
“My dad loves him,” says Docherty junior. “He was a striker and when you’re younger you want to see goals. He was part of a really, really successful Rangers team.”
In January, Arveladze replaced Grant McCann, who signed Docherty and built a limited but spirited squad of like-minded grafters. Breaking the close bond that clearly existed could have been risky, but Docherty believes he is seeing benefits.
“For a lot of us it’s new. It’s the first time for me not working under a British manager but I’m really enjoying it. It’s only going to be good as players, I feel, to broaden your horizons.
“Sometimes you need a bit of change to learn. It’s something as players we’re embracing.”
Last six games: Coventry City WLLDWW; Hull City DLWLDD
Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire)
Last time: Coventry City 1, Hull City 3, December 10, 2011, Championship.