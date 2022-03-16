Although Arveladze’s first 10 games in charge have hardly been a roaring success –five defeats and just two wins – Docherty junior can see signs of things coming together ahead of the trip to Coventry City.

The 25-year-old midfielder is from Rangers stock, a boyhood fan who joined Hamilton Academicals as a nine-year-old but had 18 months on the books of his club before joining Hull City in August 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If seeing his boy’s dream move not quite come to fruition – he made 19 appearances for the Gers but played the bulk of his football on loan at Shrewsbury Town, then Hibernian – Colin Docherty now has the consolation of seeing him play for one of his all-time favourites.

LEARNING FAST: Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: Tony Johnson

“My dad loves him,” says Docherty junior. “He was a striker and when you’re younger you want to see goals. He was part of a really, really successful Rangers team.”

In January, Arveladze replaced Grant McCann, who signed Docherty and built a limited but spirited squad of like-minded grafters. Breaking the close bond that clearly existed could have been risky, but Docherty believes he is seeing benefits.

“For a lot of us it’s new. It’s the first time for me not working under a British manager but I’m really enjoying it. It’s only going to be good as players, I feel, to broaden your horizons.

“Sometimes you need a bit of change to learn. It’s something as players we’re embracing.”

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze greets his players as they walk off the pitch at MKM Stadium Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Last six games: Coventry City WLLDWW; Hull City DLWLDD

Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire)