Crawley Town confirm new managerial appointment ahead of League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers

Crawley Town have appointed Scott Lindsey as their latest manager ahead of Saturday’s League Two meeting with Doncaster Rovers.

Reports late last week emerged that Lindsey had left his role as Swindon Town to take up the opportunity at Crawley, with confirmation on Wednesday he had signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the West Sussex club.

His assistant, Jamie Day, has also made the move following the departure of Matthew Etherington, who was sacked last month after just 32 days in charge.

The 50-year-old is the club’s third manager of the season and told the club website: “I’m really excited to be here. It has taken a while, but I am delighted to finally get the deal done and over the line.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Swindon Town manager Scott Lindsey looks on during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Swindon Town at Sixfields on December 29, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I am straight to work on the training ground tomorrow, they are a great group of lads, and I look forward to working with them. When Crawley put the approach in to Swindon, I was immediately excited and wanted to see what it was all about.

"It was clear to see the plan that Chris [Galley, Crawley director of football] and the owners have in place and how they want to move the club forward. Working with Chris every day will support me, and it is clear to see that this is a progressive club who are only looking to move forward. I look forward to meeting all of the fans on Saturday and getting stuck into the challenge.”

Galley added: “We are delighted to welcome Scott and Jamie to Crawley Town. We have been impressed with the way that they worked at Swindon this season, and you can see why they are high up in the table this year.

"Their work ethic is excellent, and their desire to win speaks volumes. They really impressed us during the interview process and we are extremely happy that we have secured their services for the second part of this season.

