Crawley Town v Bradford City: Bolton are example for Bantams to remain confident, says Levi Sutton

The Bantams have two points from a possible 12 in League Two. Add in two 3-0 Football League Trophy defeats and they have not won any of their last six matches.

But poor finishing has been a bigger factor than poor performances and Sutton is taking heart from one of the teams promoted last season.

“We’ve been unlucky in some of the games with the scorelines,” the midfielder reflected. “We’ve created a lot of chances but not really put them away.

Bradford City's Levi Sutton. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I think it will come. Every team goes through a part of the season like this. Look at Bolton last year.

“We’re in a lot better position than that.

“We’ve got enough confidence in the group of players to turn this round and go on a run.”

Bolton Wanderers went into last season’s FA Cup first-round weekend 20th with two wins from their first 11 games back in the fourth tier, but ended the campaign third. Bradford are ninth, level on points after eight matches with Port Vale in the play-off places.

“We’ve got enough quality in the squad to turn this around,” insisted Sutton, who made his first start since a head injury in the opening week of the campaign against Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday.

“Throughout the season you go through peaks and troughs.

“I understand the frustrations from the fans. We know where we want to be but it just hasn’t clicked, hopefully it will.”