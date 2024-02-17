The Yorkshire side put in a determined rearguard display after their midweek 9-2 mauling at the hands of Mansfield and limited the Railwaymen to a handful of chances.

Matty Daly wasted an early opening to put the visitors ahead when he dragged an effort past the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crewe lost skipper Luke Offord to a first-half injury and found the going tough.

Harrogate Town kept a clean sheet on the road. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Youngster Matus Holicek lifted a header over after chasing a bouncing through ball but Harrogate negotiated the first half in such solid fashion that keeper James Belshaw only had to field a succession of crosses.

After the break, the game opened up and Courtney-Baker-Richardson went close with a powerful header which just cleared Belshaw’s bar before Josh Austerfield drove a deflected effort past the post.

Baker-Richardson then thumped a header against the bar and substitute Shilow Tracey was thwarted by Belshaw who dashed off his line to palm the forward’s effort over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe stepped up the pressure but couldn’t make it count with Rio Adebisi lifting a shot over.

Harrogate emerged from their defensive shell and Josh March, at full stretch, was unable to get a touch to Jeremy Sivi’s dangerous delivery across the home box.