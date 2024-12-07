Crewe Alexandra 1 Bradford City 1: Alex Pattison scores and sees red in draw
Pattison was shown a red card shortly after he had cancelled out Omar Bogle’s opener for Crewe, which came early in the second half.
Bradford were the better side in the opening 45 minutes, with Bobby Pointon wasting a glorious chance in the first minute. Lewis Richards’ lofted pass sent Pointon clear on goal, but he fired straight at advancing Crewe goalkeeper Filip Marschall.
Crewe too were profligate in front of goal when, after Max Conway teed-up Max Sanders whose effort was blocked, Jack Lankester sliced the follow-up high and wide.
Bradford, who were without suspended leading scorer Andy Cook, made the most of the windy conditions, with Pattison driving an effort from the edge of the box which was heading for goal before being blocked by Zac Williams. Pointon then flashed a shot across the face of Marschall’s goal.
Calum Kavanagh went even closer just before the break when he smashed a left-footed shot against the upright after Pointon pulled the ball back from the byline at the end of a mazy run.
But it was Crewe who took the lead in the 47th minute when Bogle finished into an empty net at the far post after substitute Matus Holicek flicked on Ryan Cooney’s free-kick.
Bradford were level soon afterwards as Pattison drove home a low finish home from 10 yards following Jay Benn’s pullback.
The goalscorer was heading down the tunnel two minutes later in controversial circumstances. Referee Ben Toner showed Pattison a straight red card after he kicked a loose ball at Bogle who was lying on the ground following a foul by Richard Smallwood.
Crewe tried to make their man advantage count as Williams drove an effort wide and the Bantams’ box was under siege in six minutes of added time, but the visitors held on for a point, although their winless run extends now to six games.