Crewe Alexandra v Bradford City: Why a wet and wild afternoon in the north west is just fine for Bantams defender

SITTING by the fireside as opposed to experiencing a wet and wild afternoon in the north west might well possess an allure for many of a Bradford City persuasion today.

More especially given that the Bantams are struggling for form, winless in five league matches and without their talismanic top-scorer Andy Cook against a side who are fifth in the table.

Fit-again defender Aden Baldwin is definitely not among that number. This is what Saturdays are all about. Through the wind and rain. On watching games from the stands – or at home – Baldwin, whose substitute appearance on Tuesday was his first action since August 31, said: “It’s the worst thing for a footballer.

“You are going to be in the stands watching and supporting the boys (at home). If they are away, you will be watching it on the live stream as the injured boys won’t go away with the lads.

Centre-back Aden Baldwin. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

“It’s the one that hurts the most. When you see the lads walk out onto the pitch and we’re (injured players) not able to have a say in that game.”

Spending an extended time out of action did have one saving grace for Baldwin. As a new player, it helped him bond with some other ‘unfortunates’ in a treatment room which has been congested for much of this season.

He added: “You don’t ever want numbers in the treatment room. But when you have, you might as well ‘use and abuse’ them to the best you can, really.

“Me and Sarce have got really close. Obviously, I have played against Sarce loads of times. But now I know what his character and personality is like and it rubs off really well with me.