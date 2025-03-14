Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers will have "eyes in the sky" and Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne on the ground, but the players will still probably have to think for themselves at some point at Crewe Alexandra.

Lee Bell has put together a League Two side that can switch from formation to formation, and Rovers will have to deal with whatever comes their way in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Gresty Road.

"We'll prepare but we've seen them in different shapes – a 4-2-3-1, a 5-3-2, a 3-box-3 (3-2-2-3), they played a a 5-diamond-1 against us," said manager McCann. "I like that about them, they're very adaptable.

"The players are going to have to think on their feet, we're going to have to be clever on the sidelines, making sure we see things and get information on the pitch, but really it's about how we approach it."

Doncaster put a coach in the stand at matches, and if he is sat at the back of Crewe's main stand, he will have a very different view to McCann and his assistant Byrne.

"The eye in the sky is really important for us, giving information to the bench," he said. “That's why we always bring Copps (James Coppinger) and Gloves (Lee Glover) with us, just to see that different perspective. Then we can keep the focus down on the touchline.

"But it's not about me shouting onto the pitch all the time. I like players who take the initiative.

"You need players to say, 'It's not working, let's try something else.' We've got a group that can do that.

TOUCHLINE VIEW: But Doncaster Rovers coach Grant McCann will also have "eyes in the sky" (Image: Darren Staples / AFP)

"When you get older you start thinking about it more. You start wondering why he (the manager) is doing this and thinking this. As a young player you just want to go and play and sometimes they don't even listen.

"I remember when I was probably 28 or 29 at Scunthorpe asking Nigel Adkins a lot of questions about why are you doing this, why are we playing this way? He was probably getting bored of me!

"I love players coming asking me questions like that. It's great players learning about what we try to do.

"When we prep it's a team effort. It starts really early in the week with video clips around the training ground of the opposition and what we're trying to do, their last games and scouting reports.