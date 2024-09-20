Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver looking for repeat show of Sulphurites' winning intensity
Nine days after a 2-0 win over their Yorkshire rivals - a first on home soil in League Two this season - the Sulphurites look to prove that was no fluke against another team that pipped them to a play-off spot last season in Crewe.
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said: “We’ve just got to look for consistency in how we apply ourselves and make sure that it’s not just being a joyous weekend and then relax, it’s got to be a work in progress and we maintain the standards set last week.
“There’s been a good intensity to every session, playing on the Thursday allowed us to have a really intense session on Monday whereas usually that would be a recovery session and then just the same on Tuesday.
“That was key last Thursday against Doncaster; we were intense, we were concentrated, full of tenacity and we have to bring that intensity again at Crewe.”
After a slow start to the campaign - perhaps a hangover from losing last season’s play-off final to Crawley - Crewe have won their last three games.
“They are a smart outfit, Crewe always produce good players,” said Weaver.
“Three at the back, well marshalled, they’ve got good footballers and they’ve added to that with some good recruits for this level.
“We’ve just got to make sure we nullify their strengths and bring their strengths to the fore.”