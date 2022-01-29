Crewe v Rotherham United: ‘Warrior’ Georgie Kelly adds to Millers’ options

The much-publicised ‘curve ball’ that he aimed to avoid this month unfortunately arrived following Freddie Ladapo’s decision to table a transfer request.

It was accepted, but the striker – whose current deal is due to expire in June – still remains at the club, who have not been tabled with any offers yet.

Curtis Tilt’s on-off move to Wigan briefly attracted some headlines and was drawn out for a spell before he switched across the Pennines on a permanent basis, while Friday saw another unsettled player in Kieran Sadlier make a full-time move to a Red Rose club in Bolton Wanderers.

All the while, Paul Warne has been trying to instigate some business, with the club having completed a deal to sign former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

Warne, who renews acquaintances with a former team-mate in Dave Artell today, said: “Without pointing the finger, if there is unrest and people want to leave, you are going to have to get people in the building before someone leaves.

“I need replacements who are affordable and available. We might now carry five centre forwards for the rest of the season.

“I didn’t want to leave myself short. I saw a potential problem, but once the window shuts it is all over.”

On new signing Kelly, the club’s first signing of the window, he added: “He’s just a bit of a warrior, a bit game. I love a player with a bit of a back-story of non-league or a knock-back, someone who really wants to prove themselves.