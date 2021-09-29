Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League, Group F match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Just four months on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Unai Emery’s side in Gdansk, the sides met again with the Red Devils needing to make up for their shock defeat at Young Boys in the Group F opener.

A disjointed United were staring down the barrel of a third straight home defeat in all competitions when Paco Alcacer deservedly put Villarreal ahead.

But Alex Telles’ sublime volley gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hope and Ronaldo secured a 2-1 win in stoppage time, sending Old Trafford wild on the night he broke Iker Casillas’ all-time Champions League appearances record.

who else?: With Manchester United struggling towards a draw against their Europa League final conquerors Villareal, Cristiano Ronaldo popped up in the ‘95th minute’ to snatch a winner and get their Champions League campaign up and running. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA)

It was a box-office end to his 178th appearance in the competition and a relief to all those connected with United, after David De Gea had to produce some superb saves to keep Villarreal at bay in a one-sided first half.

Federico Chiesa’s rocket finish stunned Chelsea in Turin as Juventus condemned the Blues to a second straight 1-0 defeat.

Italy forward Chiesa sneaked in on goal and lashed past Edouard Mendy as Chelsea were caught cold just 11 seconds into the second half.

The visitors were still processing their half-time adjustments when Juventus struck, and Thomas Tuchel’s side never recovered.

Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt celebrates victory over Chelsea (Picture: PA)