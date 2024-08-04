Winger Crysencio Summerville ‘followed his heart’ after leaving Leeds United to join Premier League side West Ham United.

The Hammers completed the signing of Summerville, pictured, for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25m.

Summerville, the Sky Bet Championship player of the year last season, becomes West Ham’s fourth summer signing after agreeing a five-year deal, with an option to extend by a further year.

The 22-year-old, whose fee could reportedly rise to £34m with add-ons, was third-highest scorer in the second tier last season with 19 goals and also made nine assists.

GONE: Crysencio Summerville has moved to West Ham from Leeds United. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

“I’m very happy and I can’t wait to get started. It’s the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going,” Summerville said.

“I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.

“There is so much history here, and the team have done so well in the Premier League and in Europe over recent years.

“I spoke to the head coach (Julen Lopetegui), and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season.

“I think I’m here to help write more history here, and I’d love to help West Ham get back into Europe. I want to contribute lots of goals and assists, and I’m so excited to meet my team-mates and the fans, and get out there now.”

Summerville scored 25 goals in 89 appearances in total for Leeds after joining from Feyenoord in September 2020.

“Leeds United can confirm Crysencio Summerville has today joined West Ham United in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, after an exit clause within his contract was triggered,” a statement from the Championship side read.

“Crysencio now departs Elland Road to join Premier League outfit West Ham and we wish him well for the future.”

He is the second high profile departure from Elland Road since Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May after Archie Gray’s £40m move to Tottenham.

The Hammers have already signed Maximilian Kilman, Luis Guilherme and former Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham since finishing ninth in the top flight last season.

West Ham are closing in on the signings of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez with both players undergoing medicals.

Germany international Fullkrug, 31, was given permission by Dortmund to leave their training camp to discuss a £27m move to the Hammers, while Rodriguez is a free agent after leaving Real Betis at the end of last season.