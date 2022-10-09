Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 1: Game turns on Patrick Bamford miss and Eagles equaliser

Talk of the centre-forward's fitness dominates most of Jesse Marsch's pre-match press conferences, and with good reason. Bamford only started seven Premier League matches last season, and his team came perilously close to being relegated without him.

The Whites just do not have anyone else who plays as he does, less in terms of the direct goal threat he poses, more what his all-round game brings to others. But his miss was so pivotal in a game Leeds were very good in for more than 20 minutes, and disappointingly timid for more than 70.

Hand on heart, no lover of Leeds could complain about the 2-1 defeat, extending their winless away form this season, but in the first quarter of the game it was very hard to see it coming.

CRUCIAL MOMENT: Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard scores their equaliser against Leeds United

With Bamford back leading the line at Selhurst Park on Sunday, Leeds were very good.

They looked sharp whilst Crystal Palace seemed to be in a bit of a fug. They led, deservedly, when Pascal Struijk refused to accept that Brenden Aaronson's dribble and shot against the post go unrewarded, and put in the rebound.

It is a good job Struijk has started the season so well because if centre-forward has been a blindspot for Leeds' recruitment, so has left-back. Once again their only specialist left-back, Junior Firpo, was not in the 20-man squad.

An attacking Palace midfield was having to do a lot of defending, such a talented team's best hope looking like long balls into the corners. Their only ball-winning midfielder, Cheick Doucoure, was fortunate not to add to his 14th-minute booking for a tackle on Marc Roca.

WINNER: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring with Joel Ward

But the mood and the game turned between the 22nd and 24th minutes.

Aaronson threaded a beautiful pass to Bamford, who missed his chance one-on-one with VIcente Guaita. At the other end, Liam Cooper gave away a free-kick and Odsonne Edouard headed it in.

Leeds never looked the same team again, which was a pity because the side that kicked the game off had been very good to watch.

Rasmus Kristensen produced a moment which might have the potential to turn the momentum back the other day, but all it achieved was delaying Palace's progress.

In their different ways, Jack Harrison and Aaronson had performed really well with someone to aim for and play off, even if Bamford looked rusty and was substituted soon after the hour mark. Harrison is a winger who was back on his natural side having been shunted to the right to accommodate the now-suspended Luis Sinisterra. Aaronson was the sqaure peg there this time, a No 10 but a player capable of operating wider and not needed to hug the touchline like a long lost relative when the forward-thinking Kristensen is at right-back.

Aaronson shot wide at 0-0 and Harrison showed the brightness of his mind – and the dullness of the Palace players’ – to rob Guaita when he dawdled on the ball wide of his goal. Jeffrey Schlupp's unsympathetic pass inside five minutes had given the goalkeeper palpitations and set the tone for the Eagles.

If the equaliser did not exactly transform the Eagles, Leeds seemed to shrink a touch and Palace took confidence from it after the interval.Wilfried Zaha's right-footed shot at Ilan Meslier after 49 minutes was weak, yet still signficant as a reminder that the hosts' deadliest threat was playing after all.

Kistensen, who had shackled him so well, put in an outstanding block to stop Jordan Ayew – his head bearing five stitches after a class of heads with Robin Koch late in the first half – putting his side in front.

Zaha and Michael Olise put shots wide before Eberechi Eze dribbled across the Leeds area, past Cooper too easily, and found the net.

Even in the desperation minutes, Palace looked the more likely scorers, Patrick Anderson heading wide a free-kick substitute Joe Gelhardt conceded, and Olise making an audacious attempt from near the halfway line and very near the touchline with virtually the last touch of the game.It had been there for Leeds, but they lacked the ruthlessness to take it.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp; Olise (Hughes 85), Doucoure (Milivojevic 66), Eze; Ayew (Mitchell 66), Edouard (Mateta 85), Zaha. Unused substitutes: Tomkins, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen (Ayling 84), Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Gelhardt 84); Aaronson (Klich 76), Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford (Summerville 62). Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Llorente, Gyabi, Gnonto, Greenwood.