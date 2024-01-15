Former Sheffield United playmaker Iliman Ndiaye is reportedly of interest to Crystal Palace and Everton.

The 23-year-old was influential in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists. However, he did not follow the Blades into the Premier League, instead joining his boyhood club Marseille in Ligue 1.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Ndiaye could be tempted by a return to English football. Having targeted him in the summer, Palace are said to be in the hunt and happy to take him on loan or buy him.

If Ndiaye does become available, the Eagles will reportedly face competition for his signature from Everton.

Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille in the summer transfer window. Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

The Senegal international has made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this term. He has registered one goal and three assists in the league but failed to open his account in European competitions across eight outings.

Sheffield United have struggled since their return to the Premier League and sit rock-bottom of the table.