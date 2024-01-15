All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Crystal Palace and Everton 'in the hunt' for former Sheffield United playmaker

Former Sheffield United playmaker Iliman Ndiaye is reportedly of interest to Crystal Palace and Everton.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT

The 23-year-old was influential in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists. However, he did not follow the Blades into the Premier League, instead joining his boyhood club Marseille in Ligue 1.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Ndiaye could be tempted by a return to English football. Having targeted him in the summer, Palace are said to be in the hunt and happy to take him on loan or buy him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If Ndiaye does become available, the Eagles will reportedly face competition for his signature from Everton.

Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille in the summer transfer window. Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty ImagesIliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille in the summer transfer window. Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille in the summer transfer window. Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

The Senegal international has made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this term. He has registered one goal and three assists in the league but failed to open his account in European competitions across eight outings.

Sheffield United have struggled since their return to the Premier League and sit rock-bottom of the table.

As well as losing Ndiaye, they had midfielder Sander Berge plucked from them by Burnley.

Related topics:Crystal PalaceEvertonPremier LeagueSander BergeEagles