Curtis Jones and England's young guns impress as Lee Carsley's gamble pays off in Greece

Lee Carsley was proud of the way England took control of their Nations League destiny and praised “great example” Harry Kane after surprisingly dropping the skipper for the must-win match in Greece.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interim boss’ bold selection backfired in the reverse fixture at Wembley, where the visitors’ historic 2-1 win helped put them in control of Group B2 heading into Thursday’s Olympic Stadium encounter.

Greece knew they would seal automatic promotion to the Nations League top tier with a match to spare if they avoided defeat, in the process consigning England to the play-offs in Thomas Tuchel’s first camp. Carsley once again raised eyebrows with his selection as he named Kane on the bench, but replacement Ollie Watkins scored early into a win wrapped up by a Odysseas Vlachodimos own goal and Curtis Jones’ beautiful flick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-0 victory takes England ahead of Greece thanks to superior head-to-head record, meaning victory against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in Carsley’s final match will see them promoted.

Call on us: England's Curtis Jones (left) and Anthony Gordon impressed in England's Nations League win over Greece (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“I think it was important,” said the interim boss of the win. “We spoke yesterday about matching their energy and enthusiasm.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We saw that at Wembley, so it was important, like I spoke about, to attack and to try and be as creative as we could.

“The most pleasing thing about tonight was the amount of control that we played with. The shape of the team was really good. We had a lot of possession, created a lot of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was brilliant for Ollie to get a goal. It’s important that I think if we are going to put these players in a position where we are going to go and win the World Cup then these players need to have as many experiences as they can.

“So, it was no slight on Harry. He’ll start the next game and I think a lot of positives to take from that performance.”

Asked about Kane’s reaction to being named on the bench, Carsley said: “He was absolutely fine. It would be fair to say he wants to play every game, like all top players do.

“I think he understands that it’s important that other players experience that kind of experience that we had tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a great example to the rest of the players and I expect him to start on Sunday and play well.”

Kane will be desperate to make a point against the Republic on Sunday, but the England captain saw the bigger picture after the Athens triumph.

“What a shift from all the boys! Massive win to have the group in our hands,” he posted on X. “Congrats Lewis (Hall), Morgan (Rogers) and Curtis on your debuts.”

It was a solid all-round display on what could have been a tricky night in Greece, but Carsley says he took no personal satisfaction from his decisions to start Watkins and hand Jones his debut, which paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, none at all, to be fair,” said the interim boss. “None at all.

“I see the quality that the players have got. You’re now seeing it in terms of the younger ones, that they’re more than capable with the mentality and the quality that they’ve got to play in stages like tonight. I thought a lot of the players, especially the younger ones – but all of them really - played with such quality.