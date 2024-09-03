'Cut above': Jonson Clarke-Harris on relieving Rotherham United goal, Mallik Wilks and some canny words from Steve Evans

AS ever with Steve Evans, there was method when he spoke about a player and person he knows well in Jonson Clarke-Harris last week.

On the subject of the Rotherham United striker - who was dropped to the bench in the club’s previous league game at Wycombe and produced a muted performance three days later in the EFL Cup loss against Fleetwood, the wily Millers manager was gushing in his praise.

You can win the League One golden boot once if you’re lucky, the Scot said before adding that those who do it twice are a bit special. He labelled his summer signing as a ‘brilliant piece of business.’

It was classic Evans and laying the ground for Clarke-Harris starting against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Early season, it may have been, but you sensed it was a big day in the context of the campaign for Evans, the Millers and his marquee close-season arrival.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, who scored the first goal of his second spell at Rotherham United against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Rotherham manager gave the forward the stage and he duly delivered, scoring the club’s first league goal of the season en route to their maiden win with a coolly converted 77th-minute penalty. A deserved win, even accounting for two big moments of controversy.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 victory over Town, Evans said: “Clarke-Harris will be at the top end of the goal charts as it’s what he does.

"Jonno came in the week and we were chatting and he’s probably at 75-80 per cent. I don’t think the Huddersfield players will get on the coach and think they had a good day versus Jonno. They’ll think that was a battle.

"He’ll get that sharpness that you get with training rather than pounding pitches and playing. We’re chasing Jordan Hugill to get up to that level of speed.

"These midweeks when we have no game gives us that opportunity."

After fitting in seven games in all competitions in August - including three Tuesday matches – the Millers have just four Saturday fixtures in September and the extra training time at their Roundwood base will certainly be a boon, according to Evans.

His striking trio of Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks, operating as a number ten, provided enough evidence to suggest that they can cause considerable damage to League One defences when they are all firing on Saturday.

Not forgetting Hugill too and a kinder schedule in September offers the potential for them to all get fully up to speed. Good news for the Millers, bad news for their rivals surely.

For his part, Clarke-Harris has been playing catch-up due to a calf strain picked up in pre-season. A strong performance last weekend, complete with the psychological boost of his first goal since returning for his second coming at Rotherham means he is back in a good place again.

Clarke-Harris commented: “For me, that goal is massive. To be fair, Jordan and Sam will be feeling the same thing, it’s (getting) that first goal in the league.

"Those two have already scored in the cup and Mallik has got his first goal now. There’s some real quality at the top end of the pitch and the more confident the boys get, the more goals you can expect from us.

"It’s a team game, we’ll all play our part and score goals. One man can’t just score a goal and that’s it for the season. We’re all going to chip in and we need every single player.

"Our start was disappointing, but as players you have to just suck it up and move onto the next game. That’s the most difficult thing we’ve had to deal with it.

"We’ve had a game and then another game and a couple of days later we’ve had another game and we’ve not really had any time tactically to get on the training pitch and actually work on something."

While a bit of weight was lifted from the shoulders of Clarke-Harris on Saturday, the sight of Wilks menacing defenders and scoring the sort of goal which he has dined out upon numerous times in his career to date was also significant.

Cutting inside on the right, the forward, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, unleashed a hammer of a low left-footed drive which whistled into the net. It was Wilks at his best and should whet the appetite of everyone connected with the Millers.

Clarke-Harris was suitably impressed.

He added: “It’s a carbon copy of what Mallik has been doing for years.

"It’s actually nice to see him back playing because he’s not really had a chance at Wednesday for the last year and half.

"He can come to Rotherham United and be himself and be that person and player who he knows he can be and all the lads know he can be and hopefully, he comes in and has a really, really good season for us and then it’s up to him where he decides to go after.