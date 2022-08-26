Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

It takes the number of signings the Tigers have made this summer to 12 with vice-chairman Tan Kesler telling The Yorkshire Post this week they are in discussions with Fenerbahce midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas and Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu.

EXPERIENCED SIGNING: Cyrus Christie had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest

Christie, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City, is a veteran of over 300 league games, including 25 when on loan at Middlesbrough in 2017-18.