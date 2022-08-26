Cyrus Christie is Hull City's 12th summer signing
Hull City have signed right-back Cyrus Christie after he was released by Fulham at the end of last season.
The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.
It takes the number of signings the Tigers have made this summer to 12 with vice-chairman Tan Kesler telling The Yorkshire Post this week they are in discussions with Fenerbahce midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas and Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu.
Christie, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City, is a veteran of over 300 league games, including 25 when on loan at Middlesbrough in 2017-18.
Whether his match-fitness will be up to a debut at home to Coventry City on Saturday remains to be seen. His last appearance was as a Republic of Ireland substitute in the Nations League at home to Ukraine on June 8.