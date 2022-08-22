Sheffield Wednesday's patience with Mallik Wilks pays off as they sign striker from Hull City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have been interested in signing the Leeds-born striker from Hull City for much of a window, but have only now been able to agree an undisclosed fee for the 23-year-old.

Wilks can play anywhere across a front three, thought Darren Moore tends to favour a 3-5-2 at Hillsborough.

OWL: Mallik Wilks has made Sheffield Wednesday his fifth Yorkshire club

Moore had spoken openly about how difficult it was to sign the extrea forward he wanted this month, but his patience has paid off with Wilks.

The Tigers triggered a one-year extension in the former Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Leeds United player's contract in the summer but given his lack of game-time under Shota Arveladze it always seemed to be more about protecting their asset than using him.

He is Wednesday's 10th signing of the window.Wilks came through the youth system at Leeds, making his senior debut as a substitute in the 2016-17 FA Cup at Sutton United. It was his only Whites appearance.

After loans with Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster he joined Barnsley, then Hull, initially on loan, playing an important part in their League One title win with 22 goals that season.