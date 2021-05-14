Dagenham v FC Halifax Town - Shaymen must produce consistent finish to campaign

The Shaymen are one of three sides – along with Chesterfield and Bromley – on 62 points after 39 games.

They occupy the seventh and final play-off place on goal difference ahead of a huge fixture at Dagenham and Redbridge.

“I can honestly say that I don’t worry about the play-offs, we have got Dagenham next and we have got to focus on that,” insisted Wild.

“We can’t control anything else. All we can control is what happens at 3pm.

“If we win, we know where we will be, if we don’t win, we will know where we will be as well.

“I don’t get hyped up by the tightness of it all, it is just about Dagenham.”

Wild wants more consistency from his side, who finish the season with games against Maidenhead United and Chesterfield, heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Halifax have lost three of their last five games but three victories to complete the regular season would guarantee them a play-off spot.

“We put two or three good performances together and then have a rogue performance,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, that has just been us in the last couple of months.

“We have done fantastic to get ourselves back in the race and I knew it was going to be tight looking at this last month.

“I just want us to be ourselves. We have been fantastic when we have been us but when we have been half a yard off it, we have come up short.”

Dagenham have faint hopes of reaching the play-offs after winning six of their last seven games.

“They didn’t start great but have got better as the season has gone on and they have a really settled side now,” added Wild.

“We watched them on Tuesday night and have been watching them on video and they have been great.

“They have been really strong going forward and have lots of threats.