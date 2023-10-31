Daniel Farke says he has his fingers crossed that compatriot Danny Rohl can get "big club" Sheffield Wednesday into a more realistic position in the Championship for the squad they have.

In terms of the home fans at least, Rohl could scarcely have made a better impression than beating Rotherham United more comprehensively than Sunday's 2-0 scoreline suggested with a performance based on the pace of Anthony Musaba, ingenuity of Josh Windass and goalscoring of Michael Smith.

It was a much-needed win for the German, who started with two away defeats extending his team's run without a goal past the 10-hour mark and saw his team placed under a transfer embargo over an unpaid HMRC debt on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although they remain bottom of the table, the football the Owls played raised hopes they can consolidate in the Championship after winning last season's League One play-offs.

A Rotherham win or draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday will give Wednesday the chance to move off the bottom of the table for the first time this season by winning at Bristol City. A QPR victory could do the same.

In his time at Norwich City, now-Leeds United manager Farke was one of the trailblazers for German coaches in England and whilst he only knows Rohl by reputation, he hopes the 34-year-old can turn around a failing institution.

"I never met him on a personal level so I can't judge his personality or the way he works," said Farke, whose Leeds side were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road by Rohl's predecessor Xisco Munoz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For every colleague fingers are crossed and I hope he will do really good job in a difficult situation.

HIGHLY-RATED: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"Sheffield Wednesday are also a big club and they have some good players with all the potential to finish in a much better position than they are in at the moment."

England is not new to Rohl, having been on Ralph Hasenhuttl's coaching staff at Southampton, but management is. He forged his reputation with RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Germany as a support act.

"The first season in charge at this level is always difficult and you have to learn a lot and develop pretty quickly and improve, so experience always helps," says Farke, who also had his first taste of senior management in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if you want to be there one day as an experienced coach there is a first year and you have to get through it.

"Fingers crossed for him. From what I've heard he's got a really good potential. Hopefully he can bring this into the results."

Rohl's name was sung throughout Sunday's game and loudly at full-time after he showed his tactical acumen by switching to three at the back and releasing the speedy Musaba to get in behind the Millers full-backs.

"I watched the opponent and saw a lot of long balls and second balls so I wanted to have three good centre-backs on the pitch," explained Rohl. "Our players did very well, exactly what we wanted to do.

"We got energy from the crowd and in a derby it's good to always have them behind you.