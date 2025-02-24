Daniel Farke on what makes Jayden Bogle so good – and what can make Leeds United defender better

Jayden Bogle is the best right-back in the Championship and one of the signings of the season, according to Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

The 24-year-old is due to play at Sheffield United for the first time since leaving the South Yorkshire club for Elland Road last summer when the top two in the division meet at Bramall Lane live on Sky Sports on Monday.

Blades manager Chris Wilder has gone on record as saying he did not want his club to sell the £5m defender, having planned to rebuild his relegated team around him. Bogle has been one of the Whites' outstanding players this season, and especially since the turn of the year.

Farke tried his best to pick faults in Bogle’s game when asked about him, but could not help but acknowledge his qualities.

"He's had too many yellow cards, not enough goals, not enough assists, he needs more steel in his defensive behaviour so there are a few areas where he can improve," said a manager always wary of praising his players too much, "but he was a top signing.

"I rate him as the best right-back in this league.

"He's an unbelievable lad, unbelievable attitude – in all aspects. He works relentlessly, his defensive behaviour is so crucial, also his offensive behaviour, he's a top team-mate in the dressing room, a perfect age and home-grown. What more do you want?

"He's definitely one of the best signings this season but we've played 33 (league) games, there are still a few areas where I think he can improve – as a full-back he shouldn't have nine yellow cards at this stage of the season and a few were for complaining.

"He's still young and still on the way up the hill but there's no room for complacency, he has to deliver every game but he's in outstanding shape."

Farke has also quickly grown to be a big fan of Wilder's – and vice-versa – after the latter criticised him publicly for being late for a pre-match meeting and his Norwich City team for time-wasting when the pair first went head-to-head in 2017.

"We had a bit of a challenging start but I was new to the Championship and we had to get used to each other,” said Farke. "We have a great relationship.

"He has done outstanding work, especially for Sheffield United to bring this club back to the Premier League and to play an outstanding first season there.

"He took over a difficult situation and forged what he has right now.

"They are playing on exactly the same level as us, it's just our goal difference is a bit better.

"He's done outstandingly well. He's built the group and you can see his handwriting in it. It's a pretty tight group, competitive and with togetherness and spirit.

"They are pretty flexible in their approach and their base formation and they are capable of adapting to different scenarios within the game or between different games.

"They have scored many goals and have lots of talent in offence but if there is a game where they are struggling a bit, he is also capable of bringing good boys onto the pitch and playing aggressively and switching back to a 3-5-2 and showing some steel.

"I would say over the season he is more or less always there with the right decision and doing an outstanding job. I've got tons of respect for what he is doing and what he has done.

"He's definitely the best manager Sheffield United could have at this moment and that makes our task even more difficult.

"They don't just have top players, they are also really well coached. But sometimes you can't choose and you have to show steel at a difficult place so we'll have to find solutions in this game."