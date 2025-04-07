Daniel Farke stresses Leeds United positives as Chris Wilder criticises Sheffield United

The managers of Leeds United and Sheffield United took different approaches as their teams lost ground to new Championship leaders Burnley at the weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades lost top spot with a 1-0 defeat at Oxford United, whilst Leeds dropped out of the automatic promotion places with a 1-1 draw at Luton Town. With six games left, there is a point between each team.

Burnley were the only weekend winners, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Coventry City thanks to goals from former Leeds winger Jaidon Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whereas Chris Wilder was critical of how his Blades performed at the Kassam Stadium, Whites counterpart Daniel Farke stressed the importance of a point.

A 1-1 at Kenilworth Road, where Luton have belatedly picked up form was not the worst result in isolation. But in the context of one win in the previous five games, it added to the nerves around a club who collapsed late to miss promotion last spring.

Farke, though, was determined to keep calm and positive.

“I'm not fearful and I'm not nervous,” he said after his side conceded a weak goal to former Middlesbrough wide player Isaiah Jones, then equalised with a brilliant Daniel James finish. “I know this is a very emotional club.

“Why do you think it was so difficult to get promoted to the Premier League in the last 25 years?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLEASED: Manager Daniel Farke saw Leeds United's 1-1 draw at Luton Town as a point gained (Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

“If you allow them to feel sorry for themselves, to underestimate a point and see every point (dropped) on the road as a mistake and a loss, and that you have to feel sorry for yourself and apologise, this is why it's so difficult to keep the nerves.”

Leeds, who like Burnley completed their game before Sheffield United kicked off on Saturday, had what Farke called a “golden chance” in the 83rd minute, only for Manor Solomon to miss the target.

“There is no need to have hanging shoulders in the dressing room afterwards because the outside world is disappointed,” he said. “I would also prefer to be five points clear, to have won the last game, that Manor scored and everyone was feeling a bit more sure but sometimes you can't choose.

“We find it difficult at the moment because we have conceded a few too many goals. It's not like you press a button and it's free-flowing and you win 7-0 again, it’s about reducing chances for the opponent. They had one-and-a-half chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at former club Oxford United (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“These two games – away at Luton, away at Middlesbrough (on Tuesday) – are the toughest games, and I don't expect to win them easily.

“Even one point is a gained point.

“I had the same experience at Norwich when we won the title (in 2019), an away draw at Wigan and everyone was suffering, and a draw in a home game with a late goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

“Everyone was nervous but not as nervous as Leeds because everyone is panicking as soon as there is a draw. A point is pretty valuable

“If you think you will be promoted easily with Leeds United, you are at completely the wrong club because it's never happened in the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder was more critical of his team after their run of six consecutive away wins came to a end.

“We played too ponderous, the ball speed wasn't quick enough,” he said. “We made so many poor decisions with the ball, loose passing, crosses behind the goals and really not playing well as individuals.

“The two centre-forwards never held the ball up, the two midfield players made some bad passes, the two wide (player)s never really gave us anything, the quality from full-backs wasn't very good and when we tried to build, the momentum was too slow.”

Sheffield United host Millwall on Tuesday, when Burnley are at Derby County.