Danny Rohl can only see positives as 'outstanding' Sheffield Wednesday take point at Middlesbrough FC
Goals from Svante Ingelsson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery inside 14 second-half minutes completely changed a game Boro dominated as a Ben Doak strike and two from Fin Azaz gave them a deserved lead.
By full-time, Rohl could only see the positives of a remarkable game.
"(In the) first half we saw what it means to play against a strong and very good team in this league, why they are in the top six," said Rohl.
"In the second half you saw two things: that we can change some things at half-time with subs and the tactical side, and the biggest thing is you saw in the second half how strong the belief is in the group.
"We've taken 15 points from behind, I think this is outstanding, I'm very proud of my team.
"They never give up, everybody helped, everybody is important for this group. To take a point here against a very strong side, it's outstanding."
With Rav van den Berg sent off and Sol Brynn injured at 3-2, Wednesday might have won it, but Rohl insisted he was not disappointed they did not.
"Not (for) one minute," he said. "I think last week (against Stoke City) we showed how difficult it is when you play against 10 men.
"Of course we had some moments where we could score for 4-3 but all in all we should be very happy to come back from 3-0 down."
And when asked about the starts tht keep leaving his side having to come from behind, he said: "You can see the negative thing or the positive thing."
For his part, Michael Carrick was trying to see both sides but he admitted disappointment was the over-riding emotion.
"It's worse than frustrated," said an unsrurpsingly downbeat Middlesbrough manager.
"To be in a game like that with so much control and to allow it to unravel so quickly and flip like it did. At this stage there's not really the positives there should be from the first half because of a result which leaves us feeling like we've come away from a game with nothing.
"It's not a great day."
