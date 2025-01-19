Danny Rohl hails Sheffield Wednesday's 'proper performance' - despite what result at Leeds United suggested
The hosts led long before either bench began making changes, but only in the very late stages was the result beyond doubt, substitute Largie Ramazani scoring in the 88nd minute, then producing the shot Ao Tanaka rediverted for a deceptive 3-0 win.
But there were plenty of positives for Rohl at the end of a week where behind-the-scenes disunity with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who was watching from the stands, was laid bare.
"I think between the first and the second goal we had a proper performance," said Rohl. "It was a good game from both sides.
"It's not the best start but we adjusted a little bit in our shape against the ball and at half-time we changed the pressing.
"But at the end you see the scoreline, 3-0 and it looks like there was a huge gap. When you play against the best team in the league, this 10 minutes is enough for such a team to score.
"There was a time in the first half where you had the feeling we were the home team.
"We want to be brave, we want to impress (but) when you see the subs from Leeds, this is the difference between the top team of the division and maybe us.
"The performance from my team between these conceded goals was really brave, for me a huge step forward."
Rohl says he has a date in his diary to meet with Chansiri and finally discuss transfer plans. He was tight-lipped on speculation linking Michael Smith – not involved in the squad for a second match running – with a move to League One, and about the future of trialist defender Ryo Hatsuse.
