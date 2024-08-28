Danny Rohl: Speed and tempo were key for Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup comeback against Grimsby Town

By PA Sport Staff
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:37 BST
Danny Rohl believes stepping up the tempo helped Sheffield Wednesday come from behind to defeat League Two opponents Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday manager Rohl’s Championship side eventually coasted to a 5-1 win at Blundell Park after trailing 1-0 at half-time. Wednesday booked their place in the third round with five second-half goals coming from Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe, Callum Paterson (2) and substitute Pol Valentin.

Cameron McJannet had opened the scoring for Grimsby, who held that advantage going into at half-time before Wednesday struck back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rohl said: “We spoke at half-time about the areas we had to attack better than did in the first half. We made a lot of back passes and weren’t fast enough (in the first half).

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl led the Owls to a Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl led the Owls to a Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl led the Owls to a Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“We spoke before the game that both teams would have the right attitude to play, but the difference to win this type of game was the speed and tempo. It was much, much better in the second half and this was a good result for us. We did our homework for the game.”

Grimsby head coach David Artell was pleased with his side’s performance despite the loss, saying: “I thought that we were good in the first half and for the first part of the second half.

“The fact they had to bring on their big boys to beat us was a feather in our cap. But the lads worked their socks off and, in the end, Championship quality tells. It was disappointing to lose, as it always is, but I was pleased with our performance.”

Related topics:Danny RohlLeague TwoCallum Paterson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.