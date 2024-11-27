Danny Rohl urges Hull City fans to think of Tim Walter's family with under-fire coach on the brink

LEWIE COYLE says he has seen enough in Hull City's dressing room to turn around the form which cost coach Tim Walter his job.

On Tuesday Sheffield Wednesday won at the MKM Stadium for the second time this season – once more than the home team have.

They called for Walter's sacking, chanted about how much they disliked his football, sang the name of Andy Dawson – the probable caretaker manager when Walter is dismissed – booed his substitutions and urged Acun Ilicali to "sort it out". Shortly before kick-off the owner/chairman told local radio he would stand by the coach regardless of the result but it is very hard to see Walter lasting much longer in the job.

At full-time Walter made a beeline for his wife and children as he was booed for once more not acknowledging the Hull fans.

It was the Tigers' fourth straight defeat in a nine-match winless streak. The only three wins of his 18 games in charge came in an 11-day period in September/October and they are in the Championship relegation zone but Owls manager Rohl had kind words for his opposite number.

"Hull is still a good team," he insisted. "In every game they have moments where they can score.

"I believe if this team can score their first chance they can push up again.

ON THE BRINK: Hull City coach Tim Walter

"I feel for him (Walter). He worked hard and they missed the moment a little bit, the luck. I hope he can turn it around.

"It's not easy when you hear the home crowd like this, it was very loud. Nobody should forget we are humans.

"No manager will sit there and say do this wrong, we try every day to improve, to win games.

"I've been here a year and it’s gone a little bit easier for me but I know in football it can change quickly.

SUPPORT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"You should not forget there's also family behind him. I imagine if I am in the stadium and my kids are in the stadium and people are singing against me, it could be very hard for my family. I wish him all the best - keep going."

Tigers captain Lewie Coyle said the onus is on the players to change Hull's fortunes around at in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"If we're being honest we're not in a good spot, that's plain to see, but there's only us inside the club that can turn that around," he said. "There's no excuses, it's down to us as a group of players.

"We can't seem to score first at the minute, they go up the other end and score and it has that same old story feel about it. In the second half we were throwing everything at it and they go down the other end and score (through Michael Smith).

"When the chips are down that's when people stand up and be counted so maybe a trip to Middlesbrough who are scoring goals at will is what we need.

"We have to talk, as mad as that sounds. I'll talk to the boys. It's hard sometimes, especially nowadays to get a lot out of boys. People in general are a lot quieter than maybe I'm used to but I'll get around the boys and see if they need anything.

"I need them to be as happy as they can off the pitch so they can perform on it."

Walter said of the reaction of fans: "They don't have to help me but they should help the players because it's important that we stay together and fight for each other.

"I've never had that before. Maybe it's a different country, I don't know how it works over here, I just know how it works in Germany. I'm human, everyone can talk to me and if it's face to face even better.

"I've never lost this many games.

"We've maybe not had that many good performances (in past jobs) but we scored and if you don't when you have the biggest chances it's really hard because you're like, 'How can he miss this?' Nobody does it on purpose.