Danny Schofield annoyed after Doncaster Rovers are denied penalty in defeat at Sutton United

Danny Schofield rued a lack of cutting edge from Doncaster Rovers as they lost at Sutton United on Saturday but was also left frustrated by a penalty shout that did not go his side’s way.

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye did the damage at Gander Green Lane as the U’s made it back-to-back home victories following a draw at Hartlepool last Saturday.

Rovers went into the game in great form but they were thwarted by some good Jack Rose saves as their their three-game winning run came to an abrupt halt.

“I think the lads put in a really good effort and I can’t blame them for that,” reflected Schofield.

“We came here full of confidence. Unfortunately we didn’t get a result. I think we had a penalty first half. I spoke to the fourth official and he said the lad should have gone down.

“If he’s saying that to me then he’s telling my player to dive and I have a very honest player. That tells me it’s a penalty.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game and we wanted to be on the front foot.

“Ultimately, moments in both boxes cost us. I don’t think we were clinical enough in their box to finish the action. I know Tommy Rowe slipped and that happens in football.”

Meanwhile, Sutton boss Matt Gray was pleased with a “perfect week” after the victory.

Gray beamed: “It’s the perfect week for us. We’ve picked up seven points from three games and we’re really pleased with that."

Sutton United: Rose, Kizzi, Goodliffe, Rowe, Hart, Ajiboye, Beautyman, Smith, Randall (Boldewijn 90), Angol (Dennis 77), Wilson (Kouassi 69). Unused substitutes: House, Dundas, Lovatt, Gambin.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Olowu, Nelson, Rowe, Brown (Seaman 87), Lakin, Close (Biggins 71), Maxwell, Molyneux (Lavery 60), Hurst, G Miller. Unused substitutes: Oram, Long, Barlow, T Miller.