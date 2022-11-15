Danny Schofield highlights key area of importance in his early days at Doncaster Rovers

DANNY SCHOFIELD has stressed that learning about the person as well as the player will assume plenty of his importance in his early days at Doncaster Rovers.

The former Huddersfield Town head coach has inherited a number of players who were part of a side who were relegated last season from League One.

Newer arrivals have also had to cope with a tough spell following a decent start to the campaign which culminated in the sacking of Gary McSheffrey after a poor run of results.

A good sign at least arrived on Saturday when Rovers, seven days on from their embarrassing FA Cup home reverse to National League North side King's Lynn, bounced back at the first juncture with an eye-catching 3-1 League Two win at local rivals Grimsby Town, in front of a sell-out away contingent of 1,200 supporters.

Moving forward, Schofield has pledged to be honest and understanding in his dialogue with his players as he seeks to build relationships with his door very much open to all of his squad, while also encouraging candid feedback.

Schofield, whose side visit rock-bottom Colchester United this coming weekend, said: "In all aspects; the physical, technical and tactical capabilities and the psychological part of football is very important and the foundation to build all the other aspects of football.

"You are learning about the player (all the time) but also more importantly, the person as well as the player and as a coaching staff, we look to build good relationships.

"We always speak about what it takes to win and discuss this with players. Let them tell us, what is it?.

"Resilience and bounce back is one of those (important) things. It is something ingrained in me.

"It is getting to know what players feel in games, what their emotions are like and how they are reacting.

"It can take time to build those relationships with the players being open and honest.