Danny Schofield leaves Huddersfield Town after just 68 days in charge of Championship club

Schofield, 42, has paid the price for a very disappointing start to the season at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Terriers having won just once in their first eight league games of the 2022-23 campaign, losing six matches along the way.

They have taken just four points from a possible 24 with the Town hierarchy having felt compelled to act, with almost a sixth of the season gone.

Town called time on his short tenure in the wake of Tuesday evening’s cruel 2-1 home reverse to visiting Wigan Athletic, the club's third defeat on the spin.

Schofield's assistants Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take charge of the team for Saturday's game against Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium - with a fortnight-long international break then giving time for the club to assess potential candidates for the position ahead of reaching a final decision on Schofield’s full-time successor.

Despite the club's fraught start to the campaign, the position is likely to attract some high-profile candidates, given the fact that Town were one game away from a return to the Premier League at the end of last season following an outstanding 2021-22 campaign.

Schofield took over from Carlos Corberan in early July after the Spaniard surprisingly stepped down as head coach less than six weeks after Town’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest and just 22 days before the club started the 2022-23 season.

Previously first-team coach, Doncaster-born Schofield was promoted to work with the first team as professional development coach and to head up the club’s new B team shortly after Corberan’s arrival in July 2020 - before being handed the full-time job two years later.