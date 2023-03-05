DONCASTER ROVERS’ boss Danny Schofield saw his side cast slightly further adrift of the League Two play-off spots – but took plenty of positives from Edgeley Park.

Hosts Stockport County created the bulk of the chances, but mid-table Rovers deserved a point, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

It was Mitchell who produced a brilliant save to keep out Ryan Rydel’s early bullet header before doing well to gather the follow-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Will Collar threatened for Stockport, before the visitors responded with Caolan Lavery firing off target following some smart work by ex-Stockport man James Brown.

KEEP IT UP: Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a number of big saves for his team at Stockport County Picture: Tony Johnson.

As the game entered first-half stoppage-time, Doncaster’s Harrison Biggins saw a glancing header confidently saved by Ben Hinchliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first chance of the second period saw Mitchell brilliantly palm away a thumping header from Kyle Wootton, while Rovers’ Kyle Hurst went on a mazy run before shooting straight at Hinchliffe.

Wootton was again denied by Mitchell late on, but Rovers took a deserved point.

“This was a hard-earned point,” said Schofield. “All of the players showed a real fighting spirit, and defensively we were excellent. We defended our box well, against a really good Stockport team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSITIVES: Doncaster Rovers' boss Danny Schofield Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The lads kept it pretty solid, though early on we invited a bit too much pressure. We soon worked that out, though. Stockport are a top team, don’t forget, teams don’t create a lot of chances here.

“We needed to be on top of our game both individually and collectively, and I think we were to a large extent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A good performance like this should now set us up for the next two tough games we’ve got.

“This is a tough league, but I know we can perform against any side in the division, so we have to take lots of positives from today’s efforts.”

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Wright (Byrne 65), Horsfall, Hussey, Knoyle, Collar, Sarcevic (Hippolyte 64), Davenport (Croasdale 75), Rydel,Wootton,Olaofe (Madden 75). Unused substitutes: Camps, Stretton, Jaros.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Olowu, Anderson, Nelson, Rowe, Biggins, Lakin,Brown, Molyneux (Close 83), Hurst, Lavery (George Miller 71). Unused substitutes:Long, Barlow, Seaman, T Miller, Oram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad