News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Danny Schofield reveals why he felt so positive after Doncaster Rovers' goalless draw at Stockport County

DONCASTER ROVERS’ boss Danny Schofield saw his side cast slightly further adrift of the League Two play-off spots – but took plenty of positives from Edgeley Park.

By Phil Harrison
43 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 5:33pm

Hosts Stockport County created the bulk of the chances, but mid-table Rovers deserved a point, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

It was Mitchell who produced a brilliant save to keep out Ryan Rydel’s early bullet header before doing well to gather the follow-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfielder Will Collar threatened for Stockport, before the visitors responded with Caolan Lavery firing off target following some smart work by ex-Stockport man James Brown.

Most Popular
KEEP IT UP: Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a number of big saves for his team at Stockport County Picture: Tony Johnson.
KEEP IT UP: Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a number of big saves for his team at Stockport County Picture: Tony Johnson.
KEEP IT UP: Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a number of big saves for his team at Stockport County Picture: Tony Johnson.

As the game entered first-half stoppage-time, Doncaster’s Harrison Biggins saw a glancing header confidently saved by Ben Hinchliffe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first chance of the second period saw Mitchell brilliantly palm away a thumping header from Kyle Wootton, while Rovers’ Kyle Hurst went on a mazy run before shooting straight at Hinchliffe.

Wootton was again denied by Mitchell late on, but Rovers took a deserved point.

“This was a hard-earned point,” said Schofield. “All of the players showed a real fighting spirit, and defensively we were excellent. We defended our box well, against a really good Stockport team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
POSITIVES: Doncaster Rovers' boss Danny Schofield Picture: Bruce Rollinson
POSITIVES: Doncaster Rovers' boss Danny Schofield Picture: Bruce Rollinson
POSITIVES: Doncaster Rovers' boss Danny Schofield Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The lads kept it pretty solid, though early on we invited a bit too much pressure. We soon worked that out, though. Stockport are a top team, don’t forget, teams don’t create a lot of chances here.

“We needed to be on top of our game both individually and collectively, and I think we were to a large extent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A good performance like this should now set us up for the next two tough games we’ve got.

“This is a tough league, but I know we can perform against any side in the division, so we have to take lots of positives from today’s efforts.”

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Wright (Byrne 65), Horsfall, Hussey, Knoyle, Collar, Sarcevic (Hippolyte 64), Davenport (Croasdale 75), Rydel,Wootton,Olaofe (Madden 75). Unused substitutes: Camps, Stretton, Jaros.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Olowu, Anderson, Nelson, Rowe, Biggins, Lakin,Brown, Molyneux (Close 83), Hurst, Lavery (George Miller 71). Unused substitutes:Long, Barlow, Seaman, T Miller, Oram.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Referee: Robert Lewis (Shropshire).

League Two