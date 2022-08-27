Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But if fate has smiled on the Terriers then, coach Danny Schofield felt his side had tempted it by defending too deep once in front.

Having gone behind to two brilliant Tino Anjorin strikes, West Brom were pushing for a victory when the recently-introduced Will Boyle went through the back of Karlan Grant in the penalty area after 86 minutes.

DESERVED POINT: Huddersfield Town coach Danny Schofield felt it was the right result

"I've not seen that back," said Schofield, raising his eyebrows almost to the roof for comedy effect.

As soon as he walked out his old Huddersfield boss Steve Bruce walked in pleading with reporters not to print his thoughts on the incident for fear of a big fine from the Football Association.

"I said to the linesman, 'Where were you?'" he revealed of the conversations which put his name in referee Andy Davies's notebook. "He was 30 yards (away). Is that too far?

"It was frustrating."

As for Huddersfield's performance overall, Schofield was happy with their fourth point of the season.

"Overall I think it was a well-deserved point from a hard-fought game," he commented.

"I thought we started the game in a fantastic manner - Tino Anjorin scored two outstanding goals - then I thought we defended a little bit too deep at times.

"It was a tough test against a quality opponent but a deserved point, I think.

"The way we conceded the (first) goal (scored by Jed Wallace after 37 minutes) and the timing as well was a bit of a killer. It swung momentum massively into their favour, I felt.

"In those minutes we were always trying to manage the game and thinking about how could we not concede rather than score another goal. Unfortunately we conceded at a time that wasn't ideal.

"We allowed West Brom to enter our box on too many occasions, I feel, but that's something we'll have to look at. It's quite difficult because of the emotion of the game, 2-0 up, you'll naturally conserve a bit more energy but it's something we'll address because we're always looking to improve."

Sitting back after going ahead was an issue at times even last season as Huddersfield reached the Championship play-off final, and Schofield admits it is something they will have to look at.

"The way we want to play is to be front-footed, aggressive on the press," said Schofield. "There will be times when we are sitting mid or low (holding a line deeper in the pitch) but you don't want those moments too often.

"We'll speak with the players, discuss it, reflect on it and try and find the solutions."