Huddersfield Town ride their luck after throwing away two-goal lead from Tino Anjorin

If Huddersfield Town were not on Saturday, they ought to have been.

They were fortunate to take a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, and very lucky Will Boyle did not concede a peanlty with not his first touch of the ball, but of Karlan Grant's Achilles.

BIG CHANCE: Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes

Even when they were so good last season, the Terriers often looked awkward when leading matches. Two outstanding goals from Tino Anjorin were not enough to convince them to go for the jugular, and they must have been relieved that having played most of the second half in their own half of the pitch, all

West Brom had to show for it was Jed Wallace's volleyed equaliser. It was his second goal of the game too.

Once the tide turned, the Terriers seemed powerless to do anything about it. Danny Schofield changed to a 4-4-2, then brought on Boyle to replace the injured Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jordan Rhodes to try to change things more positively.

Rhodes's first involvement was to head a Sorba Thomas cross wide, Boyle's the apparent foul he got away with.

There was no shortage of Terrier spirit as David Wagner watched on from the director's box in his first visit back to the ground where he did such outstanding work as the coach but frankly not enough else.

When Anjorin opened the scoring, it was no more than the home team deserved for a positive start to the game.

A minute or so earlier Ollie Turton had booted a ball out for a goalkick from halfway but the next time he received the ball, his use of it was far more cultured and considered, threading it to Anjorin to go on a good run. The cross for Danny Ward was cut out, leading to the first of consecutive corners.

The second was played to Anjorin, lurking outside the box, to produce a sumptuous finish in the 11th minute.

Huddersfield seemed reluctant to put their foot down, John Swift having a shot dip, but not enough, in the 17th minute, then Lee Nicholls - captain-for-the-day in the absence of the suspended Tom Lees - got down low to deny Okay Yokuslu.

Danny Schofield tried to force the issue by asking right wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden to get up alongside Ward when his side were in possession, allowing Anjorin to drop from the outside of a 3-4-3 between the lines.

Anjorin was guiding a shot inside the post when defender Dara O'Shea made a save with his feet. But the on-loan Chelsea player would soon get the better of him.

He was back out on the right on the half-hour when he robbed the defender, then stroked a wonderful finish past David Button.

Some sloppy defending let the Baggies back into it, Jed Wallace running off the back of his man into the space he needed to finish Gray Diangana's pull-back.

Wagner was talked into coming onto the pitch at hlaf-time to give the home fans a team talk - "Make sure you're loud" - but he could not inspire his old club, who were hemmed in from the restart.

They got their reward in the 57th minute when Swift won a ball into the box and helped it on for another good finish, this time by Wallace.Then Huddersfield clung on for dear life.

When Swift made space and laid the ball off Yokuslu's shot was anything but okay. Nicholls saved at the near post from former Terrier Grant and Grady Diangana volleyed wide art the corner. Darnell Furlong and Yokuslu headed over.Baggies manager Steve Bruce was booked for his protest when 86th-minute penalty appeals were waved away and replays showed he had a very good point.

Huddersfield did their best to ride their luck, Josh Ruffels hitting a wonderful long-range shot against the post and Jack Rudoni see a deflected shot dribble wide in stoppage time but to win the game would have been asking a lot.

To take their fourth point of the season was something to be grateful for.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton, Edmonds-Green (Boyle 84), Nakayama; Hayden, Russell (Rhodes 84), Rudoni, Ruffels; Anjorin (Holmes 59), Ward (Camara72), Thomas.

Unused substitutes: Mahoney, Chapman, Jackson.

West Bromwich Albion: Button; Furlong (Gardner-Hickman 85), Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend; Molumby (Robinson 81), Yokuslu; J Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Grant.

Unused substitutes: Bartley, Livermore, Reach, Palmer, Fellows.