Huddersfield Town's Pat Jones not yet ready to start as Danny Schofield faces centre-back decision

But there is a choice to be made elsewhere, as Schofield chooses between youth and experience to replace the suspended Tom Lees at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

With Tino Anjorin recovered from a dead leg, an unexpected free weekend has allowed Huddersfield's knocks and niggles to recover. The Terriers were the latest team to have a match postponed because of the now apparently resolved problems with Coventry City's pitch, and their League Cup defeat to Preston North End left them inactive in midweek too.

CHOICES: Huddersfield Town coach Danny Schofield has a decision to make at centre-back

That denied 19-year-old Jones the chance to build on his substitute appearance at Norwich City - only his third in the Championship.

"He's been pretty excited because he made a big impact, scored a goal and potentially could have had an assist or two," said Schofield.

"We've known about Pat for a long time, he's got a lot of potential and he's in a good place at the moment.

"It's really exciting (to have a player like that). Pat's been performing really well in the B team and making an impact in first-team (training) sessions as well so it's good to see Pat come on and perform so well against Norwich.

"But he's a unique individual, Pat. He has had a few injury problems over the last season or so, so we're focused on him as an individual in terms of his fitness schedule.

"I wouldn't say he'd be starting a game now, it's going to be a process to get him up to that level so he can sustain it."

As for who replaces Lees at centre-back, it will be either 23-year-old Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who began the season there, or 26-yearold Will Boyle.