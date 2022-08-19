Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turton, 29, a beacon of consistency since joining the club last summer from Blackpool, is now contracted with the Terriers until 2025.

The club will hold an option for an additional year.

Established as a senior member of the squad, Turton has impressed across the backline for Town and is capable of slotting in as a right-sided central defensive in a 'three' alongside in a traditional back four, with his versatility having proved invaluable since his arrival.

Hailing the leadership qualities of the Manchester-born defender, head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented: "Ollie has shown a desire to improve and grow since joining the club in 2021, and this deal is a deserved reward for how much his performances have taken a leap.

"Still just 29, we believe that there’s still room for improvement in his game, and he has the temperament and work ethic to push himself to be the best possible player he can.

"A leader by example, he is a well-liked and appreciated senior member of our squad, and the way he conducts himself both on and off the field is a credit to who he is, and completely in line for what we look for at this club.”

Huddersfield Town's Ollie Turton. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Commenting on the developments, head coach Danny Schofield added: "Ollie has been a fantastic professional since he arrived at the club.

"He gives his all in every training session and in every game, pushing himself to improve and maximise his potential.

"He is a player who sets a perfect example of what it takes to be a professional football player. His versatility is a real asset, allowing him to play in a number of positions and help the team in different areas.

"He is a valued and well-liked member of our squad and it is fantastic for the club that Ollie has agreed to sign a new deal to continue his journey here.”