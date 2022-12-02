Danny Schofield says killer instinct and confidence are missing as Doncaster Rovers are beaten 2-0 by Walsall

Danny Schofield said Doncaster Rovers lacked "killer instinct" against Walsall, but he argued they played well until conceding.

That seemed to be stretching it, with the hosts dominating the ball but only having one shot on target all night, and that hit a defender before goalkeeper Owen Evans was called into action.

It was hard to argue Walsall did not deserve their win, courtesy of goals from Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson after 52 and 71 minutes respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield's response to his fourth defeat in seven matches and a performance which saw his players booed off at half-time, was measured.

MISTAKES: Doncaster Rovers centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Up until the goal I thought there was some really positive moments in terms of us building the play but we probably lacked that killer instinct, that moment to create a goal or really clear-cut chances," he argued.

"We almost needed to change the tempo, change the speed, be a bit more explosive, more combative, with a bit more explosive runs in the last third, I don't think we had that in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to them about (their confidence) at the end of the game. I said, when you concede goals this game's not for the faint-hearted, you have to stand up, be counted and go again.

"I can't question their effort, application or the way they're trying to play but the way we conceded the two goals was a little bit disappointing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have lost four of Schofield's seven games in charge, winning only two, despite doing some good things in matches. Clearly the confidence and resilience of a group of players relegated last season and who have already seen a manager sacked this time needs working on.

Centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams was at fault for both goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not for the faint-hearted, this game of football," admitted Schofield. "Mistakes are going to happen and it's down to us to support the players when their confidence does drop.

"We have to be positive with them so they can learn from their mistakes. They happen in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad