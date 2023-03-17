Danny Schofield wise to the dangers of another fade-away end to season for Doncaster Rovers

IT REMAINS to be seen as to whether Doncaster Rovers can propel themselves into firm play-off contention when it matters, given several false dawns during the winter.

While many are understandably sceptical over the genuine prospects of Rovers gatecrashing the play-offs between now and the end of the season, Danny Schofield is conscious of something that is a 'non-negotiable' between now and May 8.

Namely ensuring that Rovers supporters have something positive to take into the summer after two poor finishes to the two previous campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fiscally-challenging times, many fans are waiting to see real evidence of progress before making decisions on season tickets.

Danny Schofield

Every game matters. If Doncaster nick into the play-offs, all well and good. If they don't, they must be seen to make a concerted push at least, as Schofield knows full well.

He said: "We want to be fighting in every game to give us a possibility of having something to play for in the last three, four or five games - whatever it may be.

"For the season to curtail is the last thing we want. We have to focus on performances which we can control and hopefully results in more positive results and continue that momentum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Rovers visit a side who they are chasing in Salford City, who occupy the final play-off position.

Schofield's side are six points behind the Ammies with a game in hand and an away win would represent a significant psychological fillip and serve as a catalyst to boost Doncaster's late top-seven quest.

Schofield added: "There are always (key) moments throughout the season and we know it will be a tough challenge as they have very good players with a really good coach and ambitions of their own.

"But can we win? Yes, definitely. We will be going there to try and use it as a real boost for the next ten games after that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield has said that he will re-assess the future of out-of-favour striker Reo Griffiths at the end of the campaign.